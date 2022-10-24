Many people who try to access community mental health services struggle to navigate the paperwork, resources and programs that exist to help them recover from mental illness or substance abuse.
It’s why many services employ case managers who guide their clients through the maze of resources.
Of the 51.5 million Americans that the National Alliance on Mental Illness reports experience mental illness, 13.1 million of them have it so bad that daily life is a challenge. They tend to be the most vulnerable members of society: people with psychiatric illnesses, substance abuse problems or other social challenges that make them unable to advocate for themselves.
The role
This is where mental health case managers can step in. They connect clients to resources that help improve the quality of their lives. Often, they monitor clients to make sure they aren’t slipping through the cracks or losing out on the care they need.
According to MHAonline, psychiatric case managers use “cutting-edge psychological research and inquiry to best aid their patients in reintegrating into society comfortably and with an increasing emphasis on healthy self-reliance. Mental health case managers prioritize the biopsychosocial needs of the patient at all times, typically with a focus on minimizing the monetary cost to the patient.”
Some of the specialty services they might offer include prisoner re-entry services, older adult services, young adult programs, homeless services, substance abuse services and specialized residential services. They work in such settings as home care situations, hospitals, mental health clinics, prisons and detention centers, substance abuse clinics, churches and homeless centers. Some even work out of their own homes.
Becoming a mental health case manager
Most mental health case managers possess a bachelor’s degree, but many employers want to see that potential case workers have a master’s degree in such fields as psychology, human resources, sociology or social work.
There is board certification available from the Commission for Case Manager Certification. The certification requires education and experience to be eligible to sit for the exam. Once earning the designation, the professionals must recertify every five years.
MHAOnline cites important skills a case manager needs as being observant, intelligent and flexible. Case managers need a deep comprehension and understanding of mental health and psychiatric assessment. It helps if they are deeply rooted in their community and understand the personality of the community and the resources available in it. Because they respond to individual needs, it helps if they are well connected with other professionals who they can send clients to, especially when clients are in crisis or experiencing an emergency.
Case managers also need to have a sense of compassion and be able to maintain their client’s confidentiality.