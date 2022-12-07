The neighborhood service center located at 904 East Main Street in Rogersville has seen a 40% increase in applications asking for assistance this year.
The increase in applications often depletes funding temporarily from time to time but they are doing their best to stretch their budget. Martha Dixon is the Community Service Manager who oversees 9 service centers.
Dixon tells the Review, “This community is the highest volume in the region over all the other counties served. Fortunately, Rogersville also has more businesses partnered and the good folks of Hawkins County should be very proud of themselves for going over and beyond to help”.
There are several programs available there under one roof including Head Start for children. Dixon, once a client herself understands how difficult it is to have to ask for help.
Rental and Utility Assistance
At the Rogersville location there are several programs available for local residents who qualify when funds are available. One program helps people stay in their homes with past due rental assistance and helps with past due electric bills.
Services are made possible with the help of community partners as well as a community service block grant provided by federal tax dollar allocation by state. To qualify, one must provide proof of loss of income without fault along with proof of citizenship and proof of past due notice.
Assisting Homeless For Housing
A second program offered is a housing program to assist homeless individuals and families transition into housing. Documentation of being homeless is required and a letter from a non profit organization such as The Shepherd’s Center or God’s Blueprints can be accepted.
A job and proof of income are required to apply. Dixon says when funds are available to qualified applications, they can help with rent deposits, electric deposits, water deposits and more. There is also a 4 month prorated rent that works with a matching program.
The tenant pays half the rent and the Neighborhood Service Center pays the other half. This gives people a chance to get on their feet before paying the full rent themselves which Dixon says helps to eradicate poverty. A case manager is assigned to each client to help oversee their finances to ensure their bills are paid.
Education for Self Sufficiency
There is also a program designed to create self sufficiency through education. In this program funds are used to help homeless students graduate high school helping them with individual needs.
“Whatever it takes to keep them in school we will do our best to provide,” says Dixon.
There is also assistance for college students who may have to drop out for financial reasons.
“We can help keep their lights on, help them get their college books and prevent barriers that would keep them from graduating”. Students must keep a minimum GPA of 2.5 and spend a combined 30 hours a week attending school and working to qualify.
According to Dixon, many college graduates have returned to the agency for employment themselves wanting to help others. Dixon herself was one who did just that too. She recalls how afraid she was when she first walked into the Kingsport location with her 4 year old daughter needing assistance.
Dixon participated in the programs offered including the self sufficiency program.
“I told my case worker I was not smart enough to get through college and she told me she never wanted to hear that again. With her encouragement and the help I received I did get my bachelor’s degree in social service work and I returned to give back. I have the greatest job in the world to be able to help others in need. I know how important it is to see a smiling face willing to help.”
Partners With Second Harvest Food Bank
Partnering with Second Harvest Food bank, the center also provides food boxes quarterly by application pending income requirements.
The next food giveaway is December 13th and has already had 238 households of 350 people signed up. The food helps supplement people with non-perishable goods and many elderly on fixed incomes are served.
“I have the greatest staff here at the Rogersville location. These people sort foods and fill boxes themselves to pass out. They go over and beyond a typical desk job”.
Holston Electric and TVA Partners
Dixon also mentions a huge thank you to some special partnerships which donate money for these programs as well. There are several but the two largest contributors are Holston Electric and TVA.
Each has donated $10,000 to go towards paying electric bills. Holston also has a round up bill program and donates that money into a fund. The money is more flexible to use with less restrictions as the grant. This money helps with glasses, dental and hearing aides.
Dixon tells the Review, “The hardest part is financial limitations but we will try. Though the needs are up and some funding is down we will do our best to help you.”