From left to right are the staff at The Neighborhood Service Center: Maryann Macaulay, Destiny Keller, Martha Dixon, Brittany Clawson and Christina Jones.

From left to right are the staff at The Neighborhood Service Center: Maryann Macaulay, Destiny Keller, Martha Dixon, Brittany Clawson and Christina Jones.

 Jeannie Baitinger

The neighborhood service center located at 904 East Main Street in Rogersville has seen a 40% increase in applications asking for assistance this year.

Trending Recipe Videos