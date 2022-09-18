Some of the most devastating images to emerge from Hurricane Katrina were the abandoned pets.
A number of states have since moved to enact legislation aimed at protecting these innocent animals. It’s now illegal in many places to leave a pet behind when you live in an evacuation zone.
Many have passed laws to keep owners from chaining their animals outside. Others now require animal shelters to accept pets during times of emergency.
Ultimately, however, it up to us as responsible owners to take care of emergency pet planning. Here are some ideas to get you started.
DON’T WAIT
Too often, we procrastinate when it comes to disaster planning until the threat is upon us. Put together an emergency bag filled with needed items for yourself well before a storm approaches — then put one together for your pet, too.
The FDA recommends including a one-week supply of food, and any pet-specific medications. Bring along copies of any medical or vaccination records, as well as their microchip information. Include a photo of your pet, in case the two of you somehow become separated.
Don’t forget sanitation-related items like a doggy pad or litter. Designate a friend or family member to take care of your pet in case a storm or other emergency happens while you are away. Give them signed authorization for health care, too.
SAFELY EVACUATING
Remember that your pet will need time to acclimate to their temporary new setting, so they may resort to uncharacteristic behaviors. Everyone is anxious in these situations — including your pet.
Leash or kennel your pet at all times. A carrier can provide a sense of safety for a nervous pet, while also protecting strangers from a reaction based on fear in an unknown situation. Stressed furry friends may also escape and become lost.
Enroll your pet in a database, and consider microchipping them, in the event they were to get separated from you. Some hotels choose to waive pet restrictions, or lower their usual deposit fees, during a natural disaster — but that’s not always the case.
Call ahead to make sure you’re headed to a pet-friendly destination. If you’re likely to remain evacuated for a while, research well-regarded animals hospitals and vets near where you’ll be evacuating.