To understand the present fight we must go back a bit to a time in the early 1990’s when the US and EU got together with big pharma to create limitations around our ability to access information about certain natural health products and also access to retrieve these natural products freely.
Sadly in Europe the powers that be won this battle and we can see what a detriment it has been. It’s very difficult for them to access higher doses of vitamins. A great example is vitamin D which you really can’t find accessible legally with more than 1000 IUs. I know doctors here in the US who are currently prescribing doses 50 x that amount .
Of course the censorship in regards to what can be said about natural health products is also unbelievable .
Thankfully the public’s response here in the US was DSHEA: Dietary Supplement Health Education Act of 1994 .
This bill wasn’t perfect as there were still pieces of it regulating what could and couldn’t be said about supplements. However, under this statute supplements are defined and regulated as food not as drugs which of course is as it should be. Drugs are new to nature, chemical, patented , just a totally different realm than a supplement. Therefore, of course, it makes zero sense to regulate them in the same way .
This was a huge blow to big pharma and the short of the long here is they’ve been working towards figuring out ways to reverse this ever since.
So fast forward to this bill they are pushing in September of this year. The bill is called Dietary Supplement Listing Act of 2022 and the goal is legal mandatory filing with the FDA for all supplements currently on the market .
So it doesn’t sound so bad right? This bill will help us more clearly see what we are putting into our bodies and force companies to be more transparent with what they are formulating.
Partially true, but from another perspective what this will require is that alongside mandatory filing with the FDA these companies will likely also be required to jump through various costly legal loops and hoops in order to function and it’s likely that many of them will not be able to financially sustain themselves and also follow these guidelines.
For me personally the elephant in the room becomes exponentially obvious when we play a little game called follow the money. Did you know 40-60% of the FDA’s operating budget is provided by big Pharma?
All I’m saying is that so many of the chronic diseases people face are a reflection of nutrient deficiency based on poor soil and / or poor diet, or some kind of pathogen which could be anything from environmental pollutants to parasites.
What seems to pull people dealing with chronic sickness into a true sense of wholly healing is not usually a pill, it’s a correction of these deficiencies via various natural means.
The beautiful thing about this pandemic is that it has really catalyzed a mass amount of people to question what authority figures are pushing them to do or not do with their own bodies.
People are taking that power back into their own hands and finding that they are less interested in risking the side effects of pharmaceuticals and more interested in changing their lifestyle / implementing natural mechanisms to find relief.
The last thing needing to be pointed out here is they have already passed various restrictions at the federal level which have not yet been enforced. A great example of something that has already technically become illegal but the trigger hasn’t been pulled is NAC. N Acetyl Cysteine is a precursor to glutathione and amongst many various things is a powerful immunity optimizer.
In fact there were over 70 clinical trials going to utilize the power of NAC as a treatment for preventing covid . The last piece of the puzzle needed before being able to actualize these laws is the mandatory filing component.
Bottom line again here is that supplements should not be regulated as drugs . In my opinion, putting an unnecessary burden on this industry during such a difficult economic time is a ridiculous giant waste of energy.
So what can we do? Go to www.savesupplements.com and sign/send the letter that is provided on the website.
Next step is to call your local congressman or congresswoman. Let them know over the phone how much we don’t want this mandatory filing to be implemented. The good news is we’ve got elections coming up so there is an energy of aiming to please which we can take advantage of .
I don’t care what anyone says, grass roots movements of passionate people coming together for a good cause have changed the world time and time again in the past and they can change the world now too.
One of my favorite quotes ever is, “Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t – you’re right,” which was stated by Henry Ford.
I choose to believe and take action according to that belief. I hope you will too.
Andrea Davidson owns and operates B Well Natural Health in Rogersville. To access her podcast or sign up for her email list and receive updates/discounts on products go to: www.bwellhealthstore.com