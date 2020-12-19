The months of November and December are often seen as a season of giving. This is extra true in the Girl Scout world this year. Now through Dec. 31, 2020, girl members can refer a friend (who’s never been a Girl Scout before) for Girl Scout membership, and the friend will receive her Girl Scout membership for FREE! Please visit our website to learn more about our Friendsgiving campaign.
Why Girl Scouting? Why now? Why not! Girl Scouts is the premier leadership organization for girls, kindergarten through twelfth grade. Since 1912, Girl Scouts has been for girls, by girls. We put emphasis on our activities being led by girls, and that they feature cooperative learning and highlight learning by doing. Girls come up with their own ideas, build teams, and experience the joy of making a positive impact. By participating in troop activities, council events, and partner programs, your girl will find out who she is, what she cares about, and what her talents are. She can collaborate with other people, both locally and globally, to learn from others and expand her horizons. Most importantly, she can do something to make the world a better place!
2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. Girl Scouts have persisted through it all, and we look forward to a brighter, more normal, 2021. We would love for your girl to join us!
About the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians: The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians has almost 14,000 girl and adult members in 46 counties from southwest Virginia, through eastern Tennessee, and northern Georgia. Girl Scouts is open to all girls from kindergarten through their senior year in high school. Girls are welcome to join throughout the year. For more information, visit girlscoutcsa.org or call 800.474.1912.