The door is open for Rogersville City School fifth grader Jackson Davenport to compete in this year’s Regional Spelling Bee, which thankfully is NOT being held in Chicago.
Davenport won the RCS Spelling Bee on Jan. 11 after correctly spelling “Chicago”, which had been misspelled by runner up, and fellow fifth grader Alma Baumbach.
Davenport then correctly spelled his final word, “Doorjamb” to seal the victory. He will represent RCS in Knoxville this spring in the annual Regional Spelling Bee.
It took 11 rounds to whittle the field down to the two finalists, but only one round of head-to-head competition before Davenport was crowned champion.
Among the words to knock out other competitors were: “pangs, arrested, reservation, and exciting.”
RCS STEM coordinator Jennifer Ewing said it was impressive for Davenport and Baumbach to make it to the finals as fifth-graders. Usually the winner is an 8th-grader, or occasionally a 7th grader.
Ewing noted that she believes nerves got the better of some competitors who misspelled words they knew.
“Some of them got a little tongue-tied and said a wrong letter,” Ewing said. “But, according to the rules once they start spelling they can’t go back and correct themselves, so a couple of them were kicking themselves for missing words they knew.”
They may not all be school champions, but everyone in the competitions was a winner having won their classroom competition to make to the Spelling Bee school finals.
Joining Davenport and Baumbach in the school finals were Clara McLain – 4th Grade; Claira Allen – 4th Grade; Madelynn Banks – 6th Grade; Zavion Goode – 6th Grade; Sophia Galvez – 7th Grade; Charlie Ringley – 7th Grade; and Tristan Wallace – 8th Grade.