Heather Russell’s name has been called by the judge many times in Hawkins County Sessions Court since 2007, but Wednesday morning was the first time one of her court appearances ended with a round of applause from the audience.
On Wednesday Russell graduated from Hawkins County Recovery Court, hopefully ending a dark chapter in her life, and officially launching her fresh start.
Russell, 33, of Rogersville, had a few Hawkins County arrests as a young adult in 2007-08 on charges such as assault, underage consumption of alcohol, shoplifting, and driving on a suspended license.
In 2018, however, her life began to spin out of control with five arrests between February and June on charges including public intoxication disorderly conduct, driving on a revoked license, and drug possession.
The worst 2018 incident resulted in her being charged with felony filing a false report after telling a deputy investigating an unwanted guest complaint that a gun was pointed at him and he would be shot if he didn’t run. Police described her at the time of that arrest as “extremely impaired” on drugs.
Hawkins County Recovery Court Director Amy Cinnamon said during Wednesday’s ceremony she initially didn’t admit Russell to the program due to her “attitude”. Sessions Judge Todd Ross noted that Russell has “come so far” since then.
‘Above and beyond our expectations’
“Anyone who thinks they’re in a position where they can’t recover or they can’t get better — you can,” Ross said during Wednesday’s graduation ceremony. “She did. She’s come so far and we’re so proud of her. She’s one of those examples who make it easier for me to sit up here and deal with other people. At one time she was one of these sitting here trying to convince me she was OK, there wasn’t anything wrong, she wasn’t using, or just did one time.”
Ross added, “But she has come so far and we are so proud of her. She’s helping other people now and doing things that are above and beyond our expectations.”
Cinnamon noted that Russell came back a year after being rejected from Recovery Court.
“She was desperate and she said, I have to do something,” Cinnamon said. “… Heather and I have been through a lot in the years she’s been in Recovery Court. But the thing about Heather I’ve admired the most is she is always honest with me and us. Sometimes it’s a little after the fact, but she’ll tell you the truth. That’s the biggest thing and the hardest thing for any addict or any alcoholic to do, is to be honest because of shame and the guilt. You don’t want to let your family down. You don’t want to let your kids down.”
Cinnamon added, “There have been lots of ups and downs, but she just kept trying, and kept trying, and kept trying. If I had to pick somebody that I had to measure as one of our biggest successes. I would say Heather.”
‘There is always hope’
Russell wept as she addressed the audience Wednesday, which included several family members who came to help celebrate her graduation.
She told any addicts who happened to be in Sessions Court Wednesday answering for their own mistakes as she was receiving her diploma that, “There is always hope as long as you have a breath in your body”.
“These (courtroom) doors are like revolving doors, just like they say,” Russell said. “But, it can also be the door to you getting help and changing your life forever. That’s what it’s done for me. I hope I continue, and I pray, and I think I will. I think I’m going to do really well.”
She added “Recovery Court has been great for me to get my relationship back with my daughter. My family has always loved me, but they can actually trust me now. I have friends in recovery that drugs would never have allowed me to have. It’s given me a lot. I’ve got a job. I’ve got a car. I’ve got a lot of different things going for me, and I’m grateful that I had the chance to go through Recovery Court.”