Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger released the following statement announcing the Library of Congress’s Surplus Books Program.
“It is my pleasure to help schools and libraries in East Tennessee acquire publications from the Library of Congress to fill their shelves. Education is so crucial to the success of our future generations. I am glad to have a hand in bringing home educational materials from our nation’s Capitol,” said Congresswoman Harshbarger.
The Library of Congress has available, for donation to eligible organizations and institutions, surplus books which are not needed or out of current circulation for the library’s own uses. Eligible organizations, in Tennessee’s First Congressional District, must fall into one of the following categories:
Full-time, tax-supported or nonprofit educational institution: school, school system, childcare center, college, university, museum, or public library.
Agency of local, state, or federal government.
Nonprofit institution or organization that has tax-exempt status under the provisions of section 501 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1954 (see 41 CFR 101-44.207 (a)(17)) and that operates a library and/or research center open to the public.
Books can be requested based on specific subject matters (art, sports, science, military, etc.)
Harshbarger’s office will then periodically check the surplus section in search of books in our best effort to assist you. She keep you updated on her effort and any in-person deliveries or mailed shipments that will be headed your way!