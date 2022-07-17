Abortion — accidental or planned miscarriage; an appropriate current and extremely controversial topic in today’s world of communication.
One that has become incredibly political as well as increased the divide in our great country and society. A discussion matter that has caused arguments, quarrels, hard feelings, opinions, protests, rioting, looting, lawlessness, etc.—all of this spinning around attitudes.
Is it the least bit possible that maybe our learning and training on the matter is weak and lacking thus failing to serve us in a useful manner? Mind you, I’m not judging one attitude over another in this matter of what is right or wrong—I’m not the judge, the almighty Creator is!
So, with these things in mind and before we jump right into the subject of abortion maybe we should take enough time to understand where “life” came from. It would be easy for me, as a gospel preacher, to just make reference to God my heavenly Father, but I want to be fair in this exegesis—show of the way, explanation. I hear statements such as; “Women will die!” “Life begins at conception!” “No one has the right to take another’s life!” Etc.
On the subject of “life” and how it got here on earth, there seems to be primarily two accepted series of and developments of thought. 1. That all life evolved. 2. That all life was created. Let’s think about those two main beliefs for just a moment; humans like to talk about “facts.” Well, the fact is; neither of the two leading concepts can be reproduced in a lab setting— systematic fact!
Therefore, both must be accepted as a matter of faith. And, faith comes in all manners of ways depending for the most part on tradition, what your family believes, what you have believed for a long time, what your political party says, what you read in a book, what some “great” person said once upon a time, what is taught in a college or university, what you saw on TV, what you read in the newspaper, etc. and the list goes on and on. Now, let’s think logically for another moment; if you live and believe that all life evolved, then you die what do you stand to gain? Not heaven!
If you live and believe that all life was created by God then you die you stand to gain heaven eternally. Logic tells us that our labors of this earthly life result in rewards. Your reward depends on the choice you make! (See Matthew 19:16-22.) When it comes to making decisions and choices humans at least in today’s society, thinks “what’s in it for me!” In other words, it’s all about me. Folks I’m sorry but our society has lost the mannerism/characteristic of respect for others, their lives, property, right to choose, etc.
Think about it and you might just agree with me. Yes, as a human being you have the God given right to choose what you believe and how you live your life. But, remember, choices have consequences! Also remember throughout the rest of this study/analysis that life is a process meaning that it has a beginning without end. That’s worth giving some serious thought to!
In light of the fact, that we cannot prove scientifically—by human standards where life came from my choice is to turn to the Bible for help and understanding. So, as I see it the Bible clearly says that God designed and created the earth and everything here including us. (See Acts 17:28-30.) Therefore, God is the giver of life!
Thus, we have a God given life here on earth that compared to eternity is very short consequently creating some urgency in what we do with this period of time we call life. (See James 4:14.) But God wants our souls saved and made perfect in heaven. (See Psalms 49:14-15.) In light of this let’s consider our role in the matter; God wants us to attend to the needs of our bodies in this life. (See Acts 27:34.)
He also wants us to attend to the needs of our souls while in this life. (See John 3:3-8.) Hence, we should labor to make God’s Kingdom—the Church here on earth a priority in our life. (See Matthew 6:33.) Our respect for God’s will—the gospel will then be seen by others and benefit them as well as us. (See Matthew 5:16; Romans 1:16 & James 4:14-15.)