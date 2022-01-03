Although the number of new COVID-19 cases surged statewide last week, in Hawkins County the number of new cases is nowhere near surge levels the county experienced in September.
On Dec. 29 Tennessee recorded its second highest number of new COVID cases reported in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic with 12,858, according to data released by the Tennessee Department of Health.
The record number of new COVID cases in Tennessee for a single day is 15,080 set on Sept. 10, 2021.
On Dec. 28 new cases statewide hit 11,483 which is now Tennessee’s fourth highest single day total since the beginning of the pandemic.
Hawkins County’s new cases have leveled off, and haven’t exceed 50 for a single day since the September spike when it nearly hit 200.
For the week of Dec. 23-29 Hawkins County had a total of 214 new COVID cases with a high of 49 on Dec. 28, and a low of 4 on Dec. 25.
During that seven day period Hawkins County averaged 137.7 COVID tests administered per day, with 17 percent of those being positive.
Statewide the number of positive COVID tests last week was reported at 37.85 percent.
The previous week of Dec. 16-22 Hawkins County had 134 new cases for a total of 348 in the past two weeks.
The previous two weeks (Dec. 2-15) Hawkins County had 287 new cases.
As of Dec. 30 Hawkins County has recorded 11,519 COVID cases since the beginning of the pandemic; 240 COVID-associated deaths; 452 hospitalized; and 10,948 COVID patients recovered or inactive.
As of Dec. 30 Hawkins County had 331 active COVID cases.
The Tennessee Department of Health reports that as of the end of last week 41.44 percent of Hawkins County’s population was fully vaccinated, compared to Sullivan County which is 50.46 percent fully vaccinated; Washington County is 58.09 percent fully vaccinated; Hancock County is 32.9 percent fully vaccinated; Greene County is 43.9 percent fully vaccinated; Hamblin County is 40.45 percent fully vaccinated; and Grainger County is 46.65 percent fully vaccinated.
Ballad Health reports that as of Monday 47.7 of the population in its 21 county service area is fully vaccinated.
Ballad further reports that as of Monday it had 275 COVID patients hospitalized, 76 of whom are in the Intensive Care Unit, and 61 of whom are on a ventilator.
Three of COVID’s 275 COVID patients are in pediatric care.
During the seven days prior to Jan. 3 Ballad reports that 19.2 percent of COVID tests in its 21 county service area were positive, and there were 128 COVID-associated deaths.
Since the beginning of the pandemic Tennessee has recorded 1,427,052 COVID cases; 20,880 COVID-associated deaths; and 1,622 current hospitalizations.