Last year volunteers removed 160 large bags of trash weighing more than 2.5 tons, as well as 34 tires, and other material including a refrigerator fromt he Holston River and Cherokee Lake in Hawkins County.
Keep Tennessee River Beautiful is is holding the Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series on Cherokee Lake on Saturday, April 1.
Care NET and the Cherokee Lake Users Association (CLUA) are co-hosting this cleanup, which is presented by AFTCO, a manufacturer of fishing clothing.
Last May Care NET organized a two day river cleanup with Keep Tennessee River Beautiful (KTRB) on the Holston River and Cherokee Lake in Hawkins County where 160 large bags of trash weighing more than 2.5 tons, as well as 34 tires, and other material including a refrigerator.
Whether or not you fish, swim, or boat on Cherokee Lake, this is an opportunity to clean up parts of the lake and improve water quality. Participation is limited to 60 people.
This cleanup will be larger than the one last May, with Living Lands & Waters bringing three of their 30-foot boats in addition to KTRB’s two boats.
The cleanup series is made possible by funding from the Tennessee Valley Authority and and the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s “Nobody Trashes Tennessee” program.
Care NET is a regional committee of the Sierra Club. CLUA is a non-profit group, whose purpose is to help maintain, protect and enhance the quality of Lake Cherokee and its surroundings.
Everyone will meet up at Lakeside Marina by the bridge on US Highway 25E in Bean Station at 10 a.m. and then head out on boats for cleanup.