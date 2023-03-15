Holston photo boat onto trailer

Last year volunteers removed 160 large bags of trash weighing more than 2.5 tons, as well as 34 tires, and other material including a refrigerator fromt he Holston River and Cherokee Lake in Hawkins County.

 Bill Kornrich

Keep Tennessee River Beautiful is is holding the Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series on Cherokee Lake on Saturday, April 1.

