Over 60 local children turned out for an epic Nerf Gun battle at the Mount Carmel municipal park.
In the first event of its kind for the town, participants played a capture-the-flag style game complicated by flying Nerf darts.
Barricades were set up in the park’s baseball field for players to hide behind to take cover.
Even spectating parents seemed to enjoy watching the battle unfold.
Both Aldermen Mindy Fleishour and John Gibson called the event a success.
Staff Writer/Photographer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.