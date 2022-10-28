The Surgoinsville alderman election is already resolved, with three candidates seeking the three available seats, including newcomer Kaley Mierek.
Mierek is joined on the ballot by incumbents Tim Hoss and John Sandidge. Alderman Matthew Somers chose not to seek re-election.
Unlike her two colleague on the ballot, Mierek completed a Rogersville Review candidate questionnaire. The following are her responses.
Why did you decide to run for this office?
I decided to run for this office after befriending folks in town who encouraged my involvement in local politics.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I attended Valencia College and Western Governor’s University. I worked as a bookkeeper/controller for a construction company up until recently, I am now working at a bank in Rogersville.
If you are elected, what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
I have three main goals I’d like to tackle in office. First, Surgoinsville needs a clinic. I want to work with the medical board to help find a physician or nurse practitioner to staff our clinic and help make healthcare more accessible to our community.
Second, I’d like to see recycling increase.
And third, I’d like to see our library staff become city employees. By encouraging this, we can increase the budget to the local library, resulting in more resources for community members as well as more family-friendly community events.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
I can’t promise that I will be the best there is, but I can promise to do the best that I can.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I believe that Surgoinsville voters should consider voting for me because I bring with me a unique perspective as to how to help our community thrive.
