Despite the Internet, cell phones, email and modern communications, every year whole regions find themselves incommunicado.
Tornadoes, fires, storms, and ice leave people without the means to communicate. In these cases, the one consistent service that has never failed has been Amateur Radio.
These radio operators, often called “hams”, provide backup communications for everything from the American Red Cross to FEMA and even for the International Space Station.
On the weekend of June 25-26, the public will have a chance to meet and talk with Rogersville area ham radio operators and see for themselves what Amateur Radio Service is about.
This annual event, called “Field Day” is ham radio’s open house and has been held since 1933. Every June, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places, for a 24 hour period, to demonstrate ham radio’s science, skill and service to our communities and our nation.
The Hawkins/Hancock Amateur Radio Team will be demonstrating Amatuer Radio at the Historic Amis Mill, 127 W Bear Hollow Road in Rogersville. The event begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. and ends at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
It will be a fun weekend of sharing all aspects of ham radio with the community.
There will be a special event station in honor of The Historic Amis Mill. A special Event station is an enjoyable way to help commemorate history and provides special event cards or certificates to Hams who contact the station.
Also, Classes will be held throughout the day on topics such as:
1. Getting Started with Ham Radio
2. My First Rigs for Home and Go Bag
3. Antennas for Home and Mobile
4. Listening in Todays’ World
5. Digital Ham Radio
To learn more about Amateur Radio and the Hawkins Hancock Amateur Radio Team, go to the club’s Facebook page. The public is most cordially invited to come see what modern Amateur Radio can do. They can even learn how to get their own FCC radio license and become a Ham.