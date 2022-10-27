I have lived in Church Hill all my life except for my time in the U.S. Navy. I know the people, the area, and how the city operates. I think I may be able to assist the Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Share your education and employment background and list any previous politicaloffices you’ve held.
I have a degree in business administration and retired from the Church Hill Police Department, retired from TVA Public Safety, am a lifetime member of Church Hill Rescue Squad, and am a deacon in my church. I am also a prior alderman of Church Hill.
If you are elected, what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
The city employees are one of our best assets. We need some help to assist the employees in doing their job and updating some of the equipment.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
As a retiree of Church Hill, I have a good knowledge of how things are done, and this should make me capable of assisting the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the citizens of Church Hill.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
As I have stated, my experience with Church Hill, its people, the mayor, the aldermen, the ordinances, and the employees should help me to assist the current Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Kenneth Luster did not wish to provide a photo for inclusion with this article.