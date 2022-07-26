“When we have asked our mom if she plans to retire any time soon, she says ‘no,’” Ronny Cooke told the Review. “She always says, ‘it’s hard to quit doing what you love.’ And as long as she wants to do it, we’re going to be there with her.”
Gospel music has been part of Jeanette Cooke’s entire life. It was something that brought her joy as a young girl in church where her father was the pastor, it connected her to her husband and musical partner, and it has continues to be the glue that holds the Cooke family together.
This spring, Jeanette celebrated her 60th anniversary of singing gospel music.
Though she began singing in the Southwest Virginia churches where her father would lead revivals, she eventually created a well-known gospel group with her husband Hubert and sons James, Ronny and Donny.
Though she said she never expected the group to reach the level of popularity they now enjoy, Jeanette and her family have toured all over the nation as well as in 11 different countries. She also received the Naomi Sago Living Legend Award in 2010 and the coveted J.D Sumner Living Legend Award in 2021 at the Diamond Awards Show.
The Cooke Duet
‘It all started back in 1962 with two guitars, a dream, and a lot of faith,” reads the Cookes’ website.
Jeanette, the daughter of Rev. Gordon Freeman, often played her guitar and sang gospel songs at the revivals her father led at local churches in Southwest Virginia.
Hubert, who had been raised around music all his life, grew up in Norton, Va. and worked as a coal miner for 16 years.
Hubert’s brother Jack Cooke spent several decades playing bass and singing with Ralph Stanley & the Clinch Mountain Boys. Jack and Hubert also sang together as the Ramblin Mountain Boys bluegrass band for several years.
In the early 1960s, Hubert attended a revival where Jeanette was singing.
“My dad stood outside the church and looked through the window to watch her sing,” Ronny said. “Then, he finally got up the nerve to talk to her.”
They officially formed The Cooke Duet in 1962 after they were married, but they remained small-time at first.
An article from Bluegrass Today noted that, at first, the duet used two red Hummingbird guitars and sang only a few different songs.
“Jeanette recalls once when they sang ‘This Little Light of Mine’ repeatedly, as that was the only song they knew,” the article read.
But, over time, their popularity began to spread.
“My dad started taking 45 RPM records of their music to radio stations through West Virginia and Kentucky, talking to the DJ’s, and asking them to start playing their music,” Ronny said. “From there, it just kind of took off and kept growing and growing until it turned into a full time job and ministry.”
In 1965, Hubert “decided to leave his job and start working for the Lord,” so the duet began touring full time.
Though the couple initially settled and raised their young children in Wise, Va., they moved to Church Hill in the early 1980s.
A musical family
“We always say we are from a musical family,” Ronny told the Review.
Once the Cooke’s children were born, each of them also took an interest in music. In fact, each of the boys had officially joined the group by around age 14, so the name was changed from “The Cooke Duet” to “The Singing Cookes.”
James plays the bass guitar, Ronny plays the piano and Donny plays the drums.
By the time the group recorded their ninth album, the boys also began singing backup. A few of Jeanette’s nieces and nephews have sung with the group over the years as well.
Sadly, Hubert passed away in 2018, but his family still continues the gospel music tradition in his honor.
“He had told her if something ever happened to him, she should go on singing with the boys,” Ronny told the Review. “She was determined to do what he said.”
Traveling the nation
According to an article from Bluegrass Today, “The Singing Cookes gained national attention in the mid-1970s with a song entitled ‘He Rows Me Over the Tide.’ The recording stayed on ‘The Singing News’ national chart for 22 months. That was followed by ‘Moses,’ which climbed to number three in the southern Gospel charts. ‘Earth’s Loss is Heaven’s Gain’ peaked at number 10 and ‘I Hope We Walk the Last Mile Together’ reached number 14.”
It was then that the group began to tour across the nation.
In the group’s heyday, they regularly toured all the way from the East Coast to Texas. They also made special trips to 11 different countries through the years. During a 1970s tour of the Holy Lands, Hubert and Jeanette Cooke played in nine different countries.
In September of 2015, Jeanette even got to sing on stage with Loretta Lynn while performing at the Gospel Music Festival at Loretta’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills TN.
In the 70s, the couple’s sons (still teenagers) also began touring with their parents.
“We would go to school until Thursday or Friday, then we would leave for a tour Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” Ronny said. “We would head back to school on Monday, do four to five more days of school and then get back on the road again.”
Since Wise was a small town, Ronny said all his classmates knew about his family’s music career.
“I remember a few times, we came in on Monday, and our tour bus would drop us off at school,” Ronny said.
The family even played a few concerts in the auditorium of their sons’ high school.
Once the group became increasingly well known, Ronny said the family members would get recognized when they would be out in a store or going about their lives.
“Mom especially got recognized, where she was out front in our group,” Ronny said. “It was hard for her to get through the mall sometimes, for people stopping to talk to her.”
Now, the group has created over 50 albums, and Bluegrass Today called them “one of the most endearing groups in southern Gospel music.”
Singing Cookes coming to Hawkins County
Jeanette still has an exciting rest of the year ahead of her, as a special commemorative ceremony is planned for the group’s visit to Upton Kentucky at the end of August. Several of the group’s appearances this year have also marked her 60th anniversary through flowers or commemorative plaques.
Though the Singing Cookes took time off for the month of July, they will begin touring again at the beginning of August. They are set to travel around Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, North and South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama.
In fact, Hawkins Countians can hear the group perform live on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Volunteer High School.
The group’s entire tour schedule can be found on their Facebook page and website, www.singingcookes.com.