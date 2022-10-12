Teaching your kids about fire safety can save their lives and prevent them from life-altering injuries and burns.
According to the U.S. Fire Administration, about 300 people are killed each year as the result of children playing with fire.
Yet, no one wants their children to live in fear or have nightmares about their home burning down. It’s why many organizations have developed fun ways to teach kids about fire safety without scaring them.
Books
Books are a great way to teach kids about anything and fire safety is no exception. Many authors have come up with creative and appealing ways to get the message across. Here are a few suggestions:
• “Curious George and the Firefighters” by Margaret and H.A. Rey
• “Fire Drill” by Paul DuBois Jacobs and Jennifer Swender
• “Richard Scarry’s Busiest Firefighters Ever” A Little Golden Book
• “Plan and Prepare” by Charles Ghigna, music included
• “Stop, Drop and Roll” by Margery Cuyler
• “The Berenstain Bears Visit the Firehouse” by Mike Berenstain
• “No Dragons for Tea: Fire Safety for Kids (and Dragons)” by Jean E. Pendziwol and Martine Gourbault
Games and Apps
Kids love to learn through playing games and today’s kids are fluent with phone apps.
The Red Cross has created Pedro’s Fire Safety Challenge for Google Assistant and Alexa-enable devices. Designed for children ages 4-8, it teaches fire safety skills. Pedro the Penguin leads children thorough activities that teach about home fire safety, coping skills and penguin fun. Once completing the challenge, kids can earn a fire safety badge.
The NFPA has teamed up with Kahoot! Academy to create fire safety education fun on phones and computers. They announced the new collection of fire safety Kahoots in July. It has activities that teach about cooking safety, home fire escape and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.
Sparky
The National Fire Prevention Association has many resources for teaching kids about fire safety. It’s part of what they are all about. Their mascot, who is now nearing 70 years old, is Sparky the Fire Dog.
It’s a tradition that started in 1951 with the original Sparky the Fire Dog where kids could send in a quarter and be a part of Sparky’s fire department. In the 1960s, he got his own song. In the 1990s, he teamed up with Smokey Bear and in 2010 he learned to play the electric guitar and started creating his own music videos.
The NFPA still tries to make Sparky special for kids. One of the things they do is offer NFPA Kids challenges. Kids who successfully complete them get to become official members of Sparky’s Fire Safety Club. They even get their own avatar.
The Safety Club website invites kids to take a fire safety pledge and then provides videos, games, activities and other features for kids to play with and enjoy.