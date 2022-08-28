Psalm 46 declares, “God is my refuge, an ever-present help in time of trouble.”
The author of this hymn, Carolina Berg, was a young Swedish woman who learned to trust in the strength and promises of her Lord during a time of great tragedy in her life. She was crossing a lake with her father (a Lutheran pastor) one day when the ship suddenly surged in the rough waters and her father was thrown overboard and drowned.
DAY BY DAY has been a comforting song of assurance for multitudes of Christians who have suffered through difficult or tragic events in their lives.
Here are the first and last stanzas.
1. Day by day, and with each passing moment,
Strength I find to meet my trials here;
Trusting in my Father’s wise bestowment,
I’ve no cause for worry or for fear.
He, whose heart is kind beyond all measure,
Gives unto each day what He deems best,
Lovingly its part of pain and pleasure,
Mingling toil with peace and rest.
2. Help me then, in every tribulation,
So to trust Thy promises, O Lord,
That I lose not faith’s sweet consolation,
Offered me within Thy holy Word.
Help me, Lord, when toil and trouble meeting,
E’er to take, as from a father’s hand,
One by one, the days, the moments fleeting,
Till with Christ the Lord I stand.
Recently this song has brought a lot of comfort to my family. Our older daughter has reminded us of God’s sovereign, loving care for all His children in troubling times. A few months ago, she developed breast cancer. For a short time, it seemed like the cancer would be eradicated but after three surgeries, it was not.
With that bad news, she posted this report on Facebook for all her family and friends.
“I received the new pathology report indicating that the cancer continues to be present. Neither radiation nor mastectomy sounds good, and the choice is difficult, but we are now making plans for a double mastectomy.
“Through all these procedures, I was thinking about these wonderfully comforting truths that kindle flames of joy in dark moments:
“I believe in the sovereignty of God, and I believe that He does all things well. He has told us, in the bible, that these things are true and trustworthy. So then, when circumstances are less than desirable or when evil prevails, I must remember that God is in control of this moment just as much as He is in all the other abundantly joyous moments in my life.
“With God’s care and help, my body is recovering again. By His grace, I continue to find rest and peace in my heart, mind, and soul. My strength and joy are firmly rooted in God, secured by Christ, and made evident to my heart daily by the power of the Spirit!
“There is nothing that operates outside of God’s sovereign rule. My cancer cells are invisible to the eye, but they are not hidden from Him. They are perfectly guided by His sovereign, loving hand for His divine purpose and pleasure.
“If I did not have confidence in His sovereign control over every molecule and every circumstance, things would be very difficult. But even while cancer is invading my body, the promise of Romans 8:28 remains true: God works all things for my good and for His glory! So, I am committed to enduring the bumps in the road and being thankful for His undeniable goodness and lovingkindness along the way.”
“And, as for the bumps in the road, I asked my husband about his thoughts regarding my double mastectomy. His loving response was, ‘They can remove your breasts and, if necessary, they can remove your arms and legs too. And I will still love you and... I will carry you in my backpack and we will have lots of fun for the rest of our lives together.’ “
