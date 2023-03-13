The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and aldermen agreed last week to dedicate the newly renovated playground to 1-year-old Quinnlee Mae Shriner, who passed away this past February.
Options for who to name the playground and its new equipment for had been in discussion. The Mount Carmel BMA desired to give honor to someone from the community, and decided Quinnlee Mae was the appropriate choice.
Alderman Mindy Shugart stated that she had been in contact with Quinnlee’s family about this dedication.
“I talked with Scottie (Quinnlee Mae’s father) about it,” Shugart told the board at last Thursday’s workshop. “The last time Quinnlee Mae was at a park was at (Mount Carmel’s). So, if it would be something that the board would like to do, I would like to see the playground named ‘The Quinnlee Mae Memorial Playground’, or equal terminology.”
‘I could see no better way to honor’“I would go up (to the new playground) and see all the little kids playing up there,” said Alderman Darby Patrick. I was surprised.”
He said the park was so busy when he visited that, “All the little kids, they had to wait their turn to get on the equipment.”
“That’s never happened before,” Patrick said, explaining that the newly renovated playground has become a massive hit for the area.
Alderman John Gibson brought up that he and many others had been following Quinnlee Mae’s story of courageously battling a rare disease but would ultimately pass away surrounded by her loving family members.
“Quinnlee Mae was not only a member of our community, but also a child who impacted the lives of so many with her story,” Shugart said.
‘Her memory will live on’
Quinnlee Mae’s story touched the community of Mount Carmel, including the BMA members, who all felt that dedicating its new park would be a wonderful way to honor Quinnlee and her family. So, Alderman Shugart asked for permission on behalf of the BMA to do so.
The family allowed for the use of Quinnlee Mae’s name for the playground.
Father, Scottie Shriner said, “(The BMA) saying yes was very heart warming. Knowing that my little girl’s name and story will always be a thing. Even after I’m gone, her memory will continue to be shared.”
Shriner noted that Quinnlee Mae’s one and only visit to the playground is the family’s last memory outside of the house that was not in a hospital.
Shriner added that his wife, Quinnlee’s mother, Diamond, “Is very happy that Quinnlee is continuing to be a part of the community, especially with the park because it is so special to us.”
“After seeing all the little kids at the playground, it just made sense,” Patrick said. “Because Quinnlee Mae loved the playground too and I could not see a better way to honor one of our own for this new playground.”
“Even though her life here on Earth was brief, her memory will live on by dedicating the new playground in her memory,” Shugart added.
‘To show respect to Quinnlee Mae’
A Ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled at Mount Carmel’s new playground location at the City Park on March 16 at 3:30 p.m. A second ceremony dedicating the park to Quinnlee Mae Shriner will take place in the near future, possibly in May.
“If we are going to do this, we need to do this 100% right,” Gibson said. Gibson said the BMA will need a plaque and a designated area to place it before the dedication.
The BMA agreed, stating that there would be no objections to honoring Quinnlee Mae and her family at the playground.
Scottie Shriner said that his daughter, “Was a ray of sunshine on your cloudy day. She was a ball of joy and happiness. Those who knew her and saw her smile would never walk away sad.” He described Quinnlee as, “the definition of peace and happiness.”
“We are doing this for the town to show respect to Quinnlee Mae’s parents,” Patrick said.
He also noted that the park was for children around Quinnlee Mae’s age group.
“She’s just the perfect person for us to honor.”