Former Church Hill City Attorney Chris Raines resumes post

Attorney Chris Raines is now back in his old stomping grounds, as he was hired Tuesday to fill the Church Hill City Attorney position.
This came after Circuit Court Judge William Phillips resigned from the position in March, as state law dictates that he cannot practice law while also serving as a judge.
Raines previously served as City Attorney for both Church Hill and Mount Carmel. He served in Church Hill for around 25 years and vacated the position when he moved out of state.
Mayor Dennis Deal said he called Raines the very next day when he heard he had moved back to the area.
“We are very fortunate to have him back,” Deal said.
The board unanimously voted in favor of re-hiring Raines.
Cost increase on phase one of Holliston Mills Park
Though phase one Holliston Mills Park construction was originally estimated to be finished in June of 2021, the process is still not entirely complete.
The BMA approved another change order on Tuesday that increased the price of this phase to $19,348.
“There are things that have held this company back,” Deal said. “It was no fault of theirs. I am surprised it wasn’t more than that.”
“It had a lot to do with the railroad as well as the inevitable increase in cost of material, fuel and all that,” Alderman Michael Walker said.
The change order covers the cost of insurance, fuel and some equipment for the work.
As part of phase one, Goins Rash, Cain Construction of Kingsport replaced what was once a private railroad crossing with a public road that will lead into the property. This process also involved boring underneath this railroad crossing to allow water and sewer lines to go to the proposed site of the sports complex.
Though Deal said he didn’t have a time estimate on when the phase would be done, Alderman Buck Tipton said he plans to meet with the engineers in charge of the project soon.
About proposed Holliston Mills Park
The new 65-acre Church Hill park was originally expected to include a gym, ball fields, walking trails, playgrounds, boat ramp, and maybe even a campground.
The property is bordered by the Norfolk Southern Railroad, the Holston River, and Holliston Mills Road.
Phase two was originally set to include construction of the gymnasium and parking lot.
Church Hill purchased the property in 2015, and was awarded a $500,000 state parks grant in 2016 for completion of the access road and first gym. This grant included a $500,000 match from the town for a total of $1 million to work with.
Though the BMA had originally budgeted around $1 million for the gym, the lowest of several bids came back in December of 2021 at around $2 million.
The state allows a two-year contract time on grants such as this one. That two years was originally supposed to have expired, but the state gave the town some extra time and issued a new contract because of the delays in constructing the railroad crossing.
However, now that the gymnasium bids have come back far higher than what the grant will pay for, the BMA voted in February to change the scope of the project and pursue options other than the gym. This would allow the town to keep the grant. If the town simply returned the unused portion of the grant back to state coffers, Church Hill could possibly be overlooked for future grants.