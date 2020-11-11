NOVEMBER 11, 2020
VETERAN’S DAY PROGRAM will be held at 11:00 a.m. at 2020 Down Town Main St. in front of the Courthouse. We ask that all Community Members and Veterans attend that are able. You will need to furnish your own chair and exercise appropriate protocol with social distancing and wearing protective equipment. – Dave Evans, Commander, Joseph Rogers VFW Post # 9543
CLOSURE NOTICE
The Hawkins County Courthouse Annex Building (County Clerk, Assessor of Property, Trustee, Register of Deeds, and Election Office) will be closed on Wednesday, November 11th (in observance of Veteran’s Day) and Thursday, November 12th for remodeling. We will reopen on Friday, November 13th at 8:00 a.m. (This schedule will also include the Hawkins County Clerks Office & Trustees Office in Church Hill.
NOVEMBER 15
PREACHING CHRIST CHURCH at 707 E. Sullivan St. (Corner of Center St.) in Kingsport, invites the community to their Sunday Morning Services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Come and listen to wonderful worship and an inspiring message from the Bible!
NOVEMBER 17
THREAD AND THIMBLE QUILT GUILD will hold their next meeting at First Christian Church on Parker Dr. in Morristown. Hospitality at 10 a.m. and meeting begins at 10:30 a.m.
AIRPORT COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 10:30 a.m in the Administration Building.
BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the Administration Building.
PUBLIC BUILDINGS MEETING will immediately follow the Budget Committee Meeting scheduled for 2:30 p.m. in the Administration Building.