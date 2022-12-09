While most children want video games or toys for Christmas, 12-year-old Rogersville math whiz Caden Trent wants math books.
His mother, Sarah Trent, says Caden was a normal infant who met his milestones at a normal pace. It wasn’t until he reached the 1st grade that his teacher noticed something special about him.
He was really good at math and caught on to it very quickly. He reached a 3rd grade math level by the end of 1st grade. Not only did he excel in math, but he has also made straight A’s in every single class he’s ever had to this day.
Trent was recently awarded a scholarship to Walters State College for the 2023 Talented and Gifted School Program. He has also received The Presidential Award signed by Joe Biden.
Math Books For Christmas
Caden Trent likes math. In fact, he likes it so much he has requested only math books for Christmas. His mother, Sarah Trent, says Caden has never really enjoyed toys like most children do unless they are learning toys.
Her son has made all A’s in every subject he has ever taken and was recently awarded a scholarship to Walters State College where he will begin taking classes in January on Saturdays.
There he will study college level biology, chemistry, physics, coding, engineering and anatomy while continuing attending classes at Bulls Gap Middle School.
Though his 1st grade teacher first noticed his interest in math it was in the 2nd grade that Trent discovered science. He only requested educational learning tools for Christmas and birthdays from then on for both subjects.
Awards For Achievements
By the 3rd grade his teacher turned him loose with the I Ready e-learning program to learn at his own rate of speed.
“I stayed on the math program and I just kept going.” By the end of 3rd grade he had exceeded between a 4th and 5th grade math level while continuing to make all A’s in everything else. He also began receiving awards for achievements.
In 4th grade Trent recalls it being a good year. He made Beta Club and the Principal’s Honor Roll. “Things just came easy for me in school and I really enjoyed it. I still do.”
During the 5th grade the Covid pandemic hit. Trent had to be schooled from home. During this time many of his peers fell behind but not Trent. He continued to make straight A’s. His mother tells the Review, “There was just no stopping him.”
During the 6th grade Trent continued making all A’s and began to excel even farther in math and science. Here he began learning about human anatomy and found it fascinating. He decided to become a Pediatrician when he grows up. His mother suspects he will achieve this goal early at the rate he is learning.
Trent is currently in the 7th grade at Bulls Gap Middle School. His parents divorced but decided to keep him enrolled in the same school with his father’s address. He continues in their gifted student programs making all A’s.
Though his mother understands his passion for learning, she tells the Review, “I almost didn’t let him go to Walters State. I don’t want him overloaded and I want him to take his time being a kid.” However, her son insisted that this is what he wanted and she eventually allowed him to apply for the college scholarship which he received. “I believe he is the only child in Hawkins County to receive this scholarship,” says his mother.
When asked about other subjects besides math and science, Trent says, “I do get bored when it seems too easy. I don’t dislike English classes and I just made an A on an essay. But English, art and music classes are my least favorite. Gym is ok. I like the computer classes too. But I love math and science.”
Award Signed By President Biden
There are many, many awards Trent has collected during his school years which includes The Presidential Award signed by President Biden. But it is the awards from Beta Club, math and science along with his straight A honor rolls certificates that Trent values the most. Trent enjoys helping other students but does say some like to copy his test answers. He would rather teach his peers how to get the answers instead.