Catherine Groff first joined the Women’s Army Corps at age 18 in Fort McClellan,Alabama.
She recalls a friend had pledged to enlist also and then backed out. She said at first it was scary coming from a small town like Rogersville to go by herself but she went anyway. And Catherine was homesick a lot in the beginning. Calling her brother who had previously served, she was told, “Buckle up. You’ll get used to it.”
Eventually Catherine did begin to adjust and was really enjoying her new experiences. She spent her first three months at Fort McClellan before being sent to Missouri.
The Women’s Army Corp branch disbanded in 1978 and all female units were integrated with male units as The United States Army.Catherine was sent to Missouri after Fort McClellan.
It was there she learned to become a Draftsman. A Draftsman is an engineering technician who makes detailed drawings. Catherine learned how to draw maps. She recalls the old primitive style barracks.
“We were out in the woods in the middle of nowhere.” Despite its remote location, Catherine enjoyed her time there.
She was also sent to Fort Sill in Oklahoma. Having never been out west before she liked the dry climate. She recalls those barracks as being very nice compared to the remote barracks in Fort McClellan.
There was also a lot of history in the area which fascinated her. She was able to see where Geronimo, the prominent leader and medicine man of the Ndendahe Apache people was buried. Catherine spent most of her whole tour there at The Army Printing Plant in Map Artillery School.
Shortly after she met her husband, also serving in the military and the two married three months later. She went to Germany for 2.5 years and her husband ended up in Vietnam. Afterwards she decided to retire from her military duties to follow her husband for the next 7 years.
Additionally, she became a Commander with The American Legion in ranks elected to office where she served for two years. She has a letter of Commendation from President Biden for her volunteer services which came in the mail as a surprise. Though she never went to war, she loves listening to other veterans tell their stories.
Catherine met her friend Julie Forgety at The American Legion and Julie is also a former Post 21 Commander. Recently the two were recognized in Washington DC honoring women military veterans. There were few women there with a stigma of the legion being male dominated but things have changed now.
As a volunteer at VA Mountain Home, she now drives veterans from the Rogersville clinic in a van. It is while spending time in the van with other veterans she gets to hear their stories. Mountain Home is an all volunteer program where she has volunteered for 12 years.
While volunteering, Catherine met another veteran who was in The Korean War. He had a love for cats. After receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis Catherine assured him his cats would be cared for.
With the help of a veterinarian, they were able to trap, spay and neuter all of them. She assured her friend she would make sure the cats were taken care of when he passed. And that is exactly what she did. Some of his cats went to live at the veterinarian’s office and all were placed.
Catherine describes all of her military experiences as positive. She has been able to travel and see other parts of the world she would not have had she stayed in Rogersville.
When asked what she would say to others considering enlistment, she says, “You’ll meet new people, gain education and see that it really is a big world out there.”