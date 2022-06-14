Sheriff Ronnie Lawson believes Hawkins County Schools are “ahead of the game” with regards to school safety, although they are always looking for new ways to improve.
Lawson noted that Hawkins County police and first responders have already implemented most of the provisions cited in an executive order signed last week by Gov. Bill Lee intended to enhance school safety statewide.
Lawson noted, however the training and preparedness are among the biggest factors in keeping school safe, and those will continue to be ongoing projects.
Last week Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order directing accountability measures for school safety and an evaluation of training for Tennessee law enforcement. The order also establishes additional resources to support parents, teachers and law enforcement in improving school security practices.
Links containing more details abut the executive order can be found in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
“I think that we’re ahead of the game,” Lawson told the Review. “We’ve been doing this for a few years, instructing not only all the officers, but teachers and staff on what they have to do during active shooter situations, or any kind of safety threat on school campuses. The presence of SROs at all of the schools is a huge safety factor.”
Q&A with the sheriff on school safety
Review: Is there anything you’d like to be able to do right now that you can’t do because of lack of resources or manpower?
Lawson: Not Really. Just keeping a full staff as far as SROs, so we can keep them properly trained and familiar with the schools, students and staff. I’ve had to replace a few of them lately.
Review: Are you planning a major active shoot drill next school year at one location similar to the training events that have occurred in the past.
Lawson: I don’t think we’re going to do a large scale training event. I’ve been talking with Director Hixson, and we’re probably going to do individual schools so that we can involve more faculty and staff at the different schools. Every school has its own unique features, and the best way to identify and fix any safety concerns is to train on each individual site.
Review: Was there anything you learned during the false gunman response at Volunteer High School last year that you’d like to address during training this year?
Lawson: Communication between different agencies was the biggest thing. We really didn’t know which agencies were responding. Some of them weren’t even contacted. They just showed up, which was great, but if we’d known they were coming we could have advised them where they need to go. Fortunately they mostly arrived where I was located and I was able to send officers in different directions to assist other agencies.”
Review: What are the most important factors to keeping schools safe?
Lawson: You can’t train too much. When it comes to a time of emergency people rely on their training, whether it’s good or bad. Along with that, the biggest difference-maker at our schools has been the SROs. When you have a highly trained, professional law enforcement officer at those schools, they’re on top of the game. They not only have a relationship with the teachers and students, they’re aways security minded and safety minded. I like to think that having a patrol car parked outside the front entrance of the school is a deterrent to anyone who might be there with bad intentions.
Hawkins County School safety
In response to the Governor’s executive order Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson stated, “I support any additional actions that allow us to keep our schools safe.”
Hawkins County Schools do monthly drills aimed at a variety of situations ranging from lock downs, hold and secure, active shooter, weather or natural disasters. Schools log these drills monthly.
All sites have secured entrances. Non-staff, approved visitors must enter our schools through an electronic activated system controlled office staff. This summer all schools will have additional electronic access points to be used by staff.
All interior and exterior classroom doors are to be locked during operating hours, and exterior doors will be replaced with doors without key access. The school system is also upgrading schools with secured guest entrance points.
RCS school safety
Rogersville City School Director Edwin Jarnigan said RCS and the Rogersville City Police Department have already discussed adjustments that can be made to improve campus safety.
“Travis Fields, Director of Public Safety, school administrators, school safety coordinator, the SRO, and I plan to continue reviewing our current safety plans and will modify the plan as needed,” Jarnagin said. “Director Fields will collaborate with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department on behalf of the City School. The RCS School Board, myself, and the entire staff are fully committed to implementing the most effective safety measures possible.”