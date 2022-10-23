Martin Luther was just 13 years old when he enrolled at the University of Erfurt to study law. He earned a baccalaureate and a master’s degree in the shortest amount of time allowed by university statutes. And he was so skilled at public debates that he earned the nickname, “The Philosopher.”
It was All Saints’ Eve (Halloween) in 1517 when he publicly objected to the church’s practice of selling indulgences. Those were documents whereby parishioners could have their sins forgiven. Tetzel once preached a sermon on the subject in which he giddily offered this silly verse, “Once the coin into the coffer clings, a soul from purgatory heavenward springs!”
Martin Luther was rude, crass, and obnoxious. And the older he became, the more cantankerous he was. He mocked the popes and other theological enemies with cutting sarcasm and vulgar language. Nevertheless, he was God’s chosen man for the times, and he was on a mission to declare what the Word of God clearly states, that SALVATION IS BY FAITH ALONE IN CHRIST ALONE.
Luther objected to so many of the church’s practices that he called for public debates to challenge the authority of the church and expose its blasphemous and heretical paganism. At one debate, he declared that “a simple layman armed with the Scriptures was superior to both popes and councils without them.”
When the church leaders threatened to excommunicate him, he replied with his three most important treatises which are like these three Distinctives held by many Baptist churches today:
In the first treatise, he called for church reform, arguing that, according to Scripture, all Christians are priests.
The second treatise called for the reduction of the church’s seven sacraments to just two ordinances: baptism and the Lord’s Supper.
In the third, he declared that Christians are free from the bondage of church laws, but instead, they were bound in love to their neighbors.
In the 1953 movie, MARTIN LUTHER, is a scene where his opposing superior asked, “If we removed all these ‘rituals and relics’ as you say, with what would you suggest we replace them?”
Luther’s answer was powerful and unapologetic; he simply shouted, “CHRIST!”
In 1521, the Holy Roman Emperor summoned Luther to an assembly at Worms, Germany. Luther believed he was going to another debate, but it was a trial demanding him to recant his 95 theses. He replied, “Unless I can be instructed and convinced with evidence from the Holy Scriptures, I cannot and will not recant.” Then he added, “Here I stand. I can do no other. God help me! Amen.”
When the Roman church convicted him of heresy, Luther fled and hid for nearly a year. Yet he maintained his defiant determination to STAND FIRM with God’s Word against a corrupt religious system for the rest of his life.
I don’t know if Edward Mote was inspired by Martin Luther, but in his hymn, THE SOLID ROCK, are some similar declarations of truth that remind us that we too, must stand firm on Christ alone. “My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus’ blood and righteousness; I dare not trust the sweetest frame but wholly lean on Jesus’ Name. O Christ, the solid Rock I stand, all other ground is sinking sand.”
