Are you in a place of wondering what's the point, or feeling like there’s got to be more to life than this?
If so you are likely getting a call from a higher spiritual realm to actualize some things in your life for the benefit of your own spiritual growth and usually simultaneously, the benefit of the community that surrounds you.
Figuring out what you love to do and then how to give it back to the world is an amazing thing. It’s what motivates me every single day. It’s why I wake up like I have springs in my feet, bouncing out of bed, opening every window, kissing luca’s little grumpy morning face, making my french press and then heading straight to my writing room.
My favorite is when I can be sipping coffee just as the sky begins to fade from black into blue.
I understand early morning is not for everyone and honestly don’t think it’s supposed to be. The point here is not to convince you to adjust yourself to 5 am wake ups, but rather to acknowledge that a huge part of being a whole healthy person is setting the tone at the start of your day with intention. Otherwise, it seems our environments have a remarkable way of setting the tone for us instead.
One of the most powerful times to do this is when we are ready to let go of something in our lives. It could be an addiction which of course is anything from food to sex to other peoples approval to a relationship or a drug.
When we let go of something we create an empty space in our lives so it’s a great time to be vigilant and conscious about what we would like to replace it with.
What would you like to actualize? Is there a frame of mind or sense of spirit you’ve always wanted to carry around in your heart that you haven’t been able to? Is there something you’ve always wanted to get better at? Oh and by the way are you willing to suck at whatever it is for a while? People have made comments about how I have a nice voice and gift with music and I always wish they could hear the first 20-50 songs I wrote or the first time I ever sang in front of anyone. It was so bad.
Two of my favorite books that motivate me in this regard are Malcom Gladwell’s book called “Outliers” and “The War of Art'' by Steven Pressfield.
In “Outliers” Malcom compiled research to popularize the idea of 10,000 hours to get close to or cross the threshold into mastery. While you can’t control certain things like lucky breaks, proper timing and what your upbringing was like, you CAN control what you do with the time you have.
I will say one of the most powerful things I ever did to become a better songwriter was get rid of my TV. I still have a computer where I can watch a good netflix show or movie when I want, but that’s typically the last hour of the day and never every day .
“The War of Art” is a book about winning your inner creative battles and understanding the nature of resistance. Resistance is a negative force that opposes literally any and every creative path that every single one of the greats faced in their journey towards becoming someone we look up to. You will face it too. The book is so liberating because it helps you to identify / externalize / and contend with this resistance, rather than identifying with it.
So what does it look like for me? As I said before, early to bed early to rise. Once I’m back in my creation station with my coffee I start with reading some kind of spiritual text. This can range from Ralph Waldo Emerson to The Bible to Rumi to I Ching.
It’s whatever calls to you and roots your spirit in the intention you choose. Then it’s onto writing. I used to be really strict about having to journal but that has changed. I find that my real work is facing the resistance of an empty page and filling it.
That can be a new composition of my own, a ghost write song for someone else, a journal entry, a poem or a B Well article like I’m writing now! Oh if you could have felt the resistance I had to start this AM.
Two more things to mention:
Getting my body moving is essential and usually looks like a walk with Luca and either strength training at Elite Fitness (great gym!) running, or a sauna session down at B Well if i can fit it in. Sauna is great because it mimics many biomarkers of exercise but you’re just sitting there sweating for 20 minutes.
Lastly, I do not eat for usually 3 - 4 hours each day. When I do eat I make sure that I don’t eat anything too sugary or starchy to start because it makes my blood sugar go crazy which messes with my mood, creates more cravings for sugary things throughout the day, increases inflammation in my body and causes my energy to crash rather than sustain.
So I start with good protein (Three Oaks Farms eggs which we have for sale down at the shop!) and a smoothie packed with:
protein (collagen protein powder
essential amino acid powder and/or Elemental Wizdom Metamorphosis Green Powder
Moringa Hot Chocolate powder
fat (½ an avocado)
fiber (various berries, banana)
I hope if you’re in a place in your life where you feel things need to change you will do an experiment where for three weeks you set aside whatever it is you can at the start of your day (it can be 10 minutes) and anchor yourself in an intention that serves you in a higher way. I know you can do it!
If you find yourself up around 5:05 to 5:55 a.m. I’ll be doing it right there with you.
Please don’t forget - no matter where you are or where you’ve been, every moment is a chance to begin.
Andrea Davidson owns and operates B Well Natural Health in Rogersville. To access her podcast or sign up for her email list and receive updates/discounts on products go to: www.bwellhealthstore.com