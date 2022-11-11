TDA and TDOE sign FFA MOU 11.9.2022

On Wednesday a memorandum of understanding was signed by Tennessee Department of Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, and Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn, with Tennessee FFA Officers and Foundation members and other state officials.

 Theresa Montgomery

The State of Tennessee is implementing a new model for agricultural education that will advance opportunities for students and enhance support for teachers.

