Michelle Foster inherited a 1970s era mobile home from her grandparents in Mooresburg which has deteriorated to the point that she had serious concerns about her 4-year-old daughter falling through the floor.
Foster doesn’t have the resources to fix the floor herself, but that’s where the Of One Accord ministry’s Good Neighbor program came to the rescue.
Every year Of One Accord hosts multiple mission teams from across the Southeast that come to Hawkins County to serve underprivileged Appalachian communities.
This past week the Mell Baptist Association brought 13 people from four different churches in the Tifton Ga. area to Hawkins County.
Foster told the Review during a visit to her home Tuesday she was shocked that the floor of her mobile home lasted as long as it did. All of a sudden started giving way, so she covered it with floor tile as a temporary solution.
“That’s been my main issue because of safety concerns,” Foster said. “I didn’t want to end up falling through it, and I didn’t want her (daughter Brianna) falling through it.”
She also had a window fall out in the living room area, and the mission team is going to fix that as well.
Foster didn’t realize the Good Neighbor program existed. She knew the Shepherd Center had a thrift store, but a friend told her she might also get her floor fixed if she applied for help.
It would be “almost impossible” for Foster to complete these repairs herself.
“Financially I definitely couldn’t do it,” Foster said. “I have a little bit of carpentry experience because my dad was a carpenter and he showed me a few things, but I don’t know if I could do it good enough for safety. I felt like I needed help.”
‘Improve the life of that family’
Aside from fixing Foster’s floor the Tifton volunteers also installed a bathroom in the Mooresburg home of Jim Vorhees who is remodeling his home but suffered a health setback and was unable to complete some of the heavier the work himself. Vorhees has quite a bit of additional remodeling left to do, as well as work with the local water utility district to run water to the house.
Of One Accord director Sheldon Livesay noted that the group from Tifton is his first mission team of the year doing home repairs, but he has about 12 mission teams lined up to come to Hawkins County in 2023. He anticipates they’ll be able to complete 15-18 home repair projects.
Of One Accord has a big stack of home repair applications which have been vetted and deemed priority. Prior to their arrival mission team leaders come on a scouting trip and review the applications to pick a project that fits their level of manpower, skill, and resources.
“They’re looking for their skill level to match that house so that they can do the very best that they can do, and by the end of that week they improve the life of that family,” Livesay said.
‘God is working here’
Mell Baptist Association mission director Rev. Tom Hocutt said this is the third year he’s led a mission team to Rogersville.
“This is a great ministry,” Holcutt said. “I brought some ministers and a layperson, and we had a mission trip looking at several different ministries. When we came to meet Sheldon and see what Of One Accord ministry was about, they were unanimous. We were driving back home and they said, that’s where we want to go.”
Holcutt added, “The comment was, God is working here. We believe, when you see God at work, join Him. … We’re just grateful to be a part of what God’s doing here, and helping the poor of Appalachia, and trying to be the hands and feet of Jesus.”
‘A load off my mind’
As of Wednesday the bathroom was installed in the Vorhees house, and they had the floor installed at the Foster residence and were waiting for the glue to dry so they could move in the furniture.
Foster was extremely grateful for her new floor.
“I want to give back any way I can so I’ll be asking how I can do that,” Foster said.
“We just want this to bless you,” Livesay told Foster during Tuesday’s visit. “We want this to be a week where one of the things you needed to have taken care of is done so that you don’t have to worry about it.”
Foster: “That means so much. That’s a load off my mind.”
Vorhees said he wanted to pay for the new shower installed in his house, but Livesay said that’s not necessary.
“All of this is part of the job,” Livesay told him. “It’s our gift to you. You’ve got enough to worry about. Redirect that money so you can do more work on the rest of it.”