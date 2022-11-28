Shirley Linkous-Troxell, Janice Reeves and Brenda Allen,

Hawkins County FCE members, Shirley Linkous-Troxell, Janice Reeves and Brenda Allen, attended the 40th Annual Tennessee Association for Family and Community Education (TAFCE) Conference held November 13-16 at Franklin’s Cool Springs Marriott,

