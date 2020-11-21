KINGSPORT SENIOR CENTER has canceled the Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS), Nerve Disorder Group, and other Support Meetings due to Covid. Support is still available by phone. Please call support group leader, Mary at 423-390-1187 for free counseling and brochures or visit rls.org.
NOVEMBER 24
The Hawkins County Gas Utility Board Of Commissioners will meet at 6:00 pm at the Utility Office, 202 Park Boulevard, Rogersville, Tn.
DECEMBER 3
HAWKINS COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION Meeting scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the Conference Room of E-911 Building, 2291 E. Main St. Rogersville, TN 37857