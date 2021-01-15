Since 1958 the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, Inc. has provided essential emergency rescue services in the western part of Hawkins County, TN which includes Bulls Gap, Eidson, Mooresburg, Rogersville, and Surgoinsville. HCRS was chartered in 1958 and is governed by an all-volunteer elected Board of Directors and Commanding Officers. HCRS is staffed 100% by volunteers dedicated to providing emergency rescue services for citizens and visitors and surrounding communities in their time of need. Current membership is seventy-eight members, over twenty-five lifetime members and consists of men and women of all ages who answer approximately 400 – 500 calls annually, averaging between 9,000 — 12,000 man-hours annually.
In 2019 Hawkins County Rescue Squad responded to 414 calls for service and as of December 31, 2020 responded to 493 calls for service, drove 12,638 miles, and put in a total of 10,115 man hours. Hawkins County Rescue Squad, is a member of the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads, and established Hawkins County EMS, Inc in the mid 1980’s.
Sam Ross initiated the first meeting, held at Holston Electric Cooperative Building in 1958, by getting the Junior Chamber of Commerce to host a kick-off meeting. A second meeting focused on fund raising to purchase equipment was held at the Tennessean Restaurant. Over the next several months meetings were held at Holston Electric at weekly intervals. The charter members to organize the Squad had to purchase their own uniforms. J. C. Kensinger, owner of City Drug, donated $100 to buy uniforms.
A key supporter in organizing the Hawkins County Rescue Squad was the Kingsport Life Saving Crew. Several of their members taught Red Cross First Aid and lessons on how to use resuscitators and various types of Rescue equipment.
The squad is managed by a board of directors that includes Eddie Williams as Director/President, Captain Eddie Maddox, Lynn Campbell, 1st Lieutenant Operations/Training, and 1st Lieutenant Administrative/Communications Corey Young. Hawkins County Rescue Squad a full member of the Tennessee Association of Rescue Squads.
Squad membership includes 2 Emergency Medical Responders, 10 Emergency Medical Technicians, and 10 Paramedics. Several members hold multiple certifications including, Firefighter I, Firefighter II, Hazardous Materials Awareness, Hazardous Materials Operations and 3 Hazardous Materials Technicians. All rescue squad personnel have completed the Vanessa K. Free Emergency Vehicle Operator Course required by the State of Tennessee.