Leah Murray, Reading Interventionist at Surgoinsville Elementary School, has been named to Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation’s (GELF) 2022-23 Educator Advisory Council.
The GELF council is a group of 28 educators from rural, urban, and suburban communities across Tennessee who will help GELF determine the resources to best meet the needs of students statewide.
Murray graduated from Milligan College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Child & Youth Development and K-6 Teaching License. She is currently earning her Master of Arts in Education and Literacy Specialist Certificate from the University of the Cumberlands. This is Mrs. Murray’s 6th year teaching. In addition to Reading Intervention, she has previously taught 4th and 2nd grade.
With only 35% of Tennessee third graders able to read proficiently, GELF’s Educator Advisory Council serves as a consulting body for the Foundation’s early literacy initiatives, including its statewide K-3 Home Library program that mailed books to more than 160,000 students and teachers in Summer 2022.
The 28 Tennessee educators were selected from 60+ applicants to serve on the 2022-23 Educator Advisory Council, representing 19 school districts in all three regions of the state and three charter schools in Memphis and Nashville. GELF launched the Educator Advisory Council (EAC) in 2021 to strengthen its early literacy initiatives by gaining the insight and perspectives of educators statewide.
“Educators are crucial to a child’s journey, inspiring our children’s dreams and shaping their futures,” said James Pond, GELF President. “Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation is honored to work with them, listen to them, and learn from them to best meet students and families where they are with the resources they need to build lifelong learners. Together, we will work to strengthen early literacy in Tennessee, one program, one family, one child at a time.”
Pond added, “I am beyond excited for the opportunity to dig in and review quality children’s literature in this capacity. Knowing that I will play a small part in putting books in the hands of children all across Tennessee brings me such joy!”
Led by an Executive Team, the primary responsibility of the EAC is to select the books and curate the literacy resources that students and teachers statewide will be mailed through GELF’s K-3 Home Library program in Summer 2023.
Through its K-3 Home Library program, GELF collaborates with Scholastic to mail high-quality, age-appropriate books to kindergarten through third grade students and teachers over the summer to combat learning loss and support student learning in the home.
Third grade reading proficiency is the benchmark where children transition from “learning to read” to “reading to learn” and is a key indicator for a child’s future educational success and workforce readiness.
Research shows that two to three months of reading proficiency is lost for students who do not read over the summer. However, reading 4-6 books over the summer can stop or even reverse summer slide.
Placing books directly into children’s homes combats learning loss, and the presence of a home library increases children’s academic success, vocabulary development, attention span, and job attainment.
In Summer 2022, GELF’s K-3 Home Library program mailed 970,000 books to the homes of 162,000 rising 1st and 2nd grade students and teachers across Tennessee, marking the expansion of the first statewide roll-out of an at-home book delivery program for K-3 students across the U.S.
In Summer 2023, GELF plans to expand this program to serve rising 3rd grade students statewide and rising kindergarten students in pilot areas of the state, bridging the gap between its Birth-5 Book Delivery program in partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
This expansion will give Tennessee children the opportunity to receive free books from birth to third grade.