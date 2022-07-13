Jack Livesay recently joined the ranks of most of his generation stepping into eternity last week and most of those that read this column would expect me to do a tribute to the man, Joel, Lisa and I called, “dad”.
Jack was 101 years, 5 months and 4 days, and imagine all that he had seen in those 101 years! Jack was born into a milling family. His dad Walter began milling flour and cornmeal in Mooresburg in 1911.
On the promise that Maryland was growing and prosperous, Walter moved to and leased the historic Roxbury Mill in 1919 in a town by the same name. That was where Jack was born in 1921.
Soon afterwards, his family moved back to Rogersville and Jack loved to remanence with his family about life in those early years in the historic downtown of Rogersville. Streets were dirt in those days and sidewalks were wooden planks. Every house had an outhouse and most every house had a well or a spring for water. That was before indoor plumbing.
County residents went to the “country-store” to get essentials, salt, sugar, and flour and cornmeal. Everything else you grew or raised. If you wanted beef, you raised cattle, if pork, you raised pigs. Most everybody raised chickens for both eggs and meat and had a dairy cow for butter, milk and butter-milk.
There were a few Model-T’s on the street, but many farmers still brought their buckboard to town pulled by their work-horse. Even when I was growing up, when families drove on a country road, they would see farms where, horse-drawn, mowing machines, hay racks, and even combines to separate wheat spoke of life in Hawkins County before tractors. It must have been a beautiful site to drive through the country and see literally every farm growing wheat, corn and tobacco, with their horses or mules pulling that equipment.
The phone was a box on the wall that rang an operator down town. You asked the operator to ring a certain store or family and Cecil Bell would pull a plug out of one receptacle and plug it into another for your connection.
The Rogersville City School had evolved from the Rogersville Synodical College. In Jack’s day, it was 1st grade through High School. During his first year, the school burned and churches allowed their facilities to be used as temporary classrooms. Jack spent the next two years at the Rogersville Presbyterian Church, until the school was rebuilt much as it stands today, less the additions.
Few people had a college education, but schools in those days taught students the art of learning. Most achieved the equivalent of a college level education on their own.
Hawkins County in those days was primarily a farming community. There were two mills in town that bought locally grown wheat and corn from farmers. One was McDonalds Milling Company and the other the Rogersville Milling Company,
Jack’s dad, Walter had the mill in Mooresburg, the one in Roxbury Mills Md, moved back and bought one on Blevins Road on Big Creek, but later bought the Mill on Crocket Creek in 1925 naming it the Rogersville Milling Company and running it with a diesel motor. It was 1939 before building the mill which was on both sides of the end of McKinney Ave now known as Olde Mill Square.
Jack at the age of 10, began to drive the Model A truck and take flour, cornmeal and animal feeds to little country stores and peddle it (or sell it off the truck). That was back before there were laws passed creating a minimum age to drive and requiring a driver’s license.
When World War II started, Oscar and Jack, two brothers were drafted and fought in Europe. Jack served in the 91st infantry returning to marry a Hancock County girl, Mossie Rhea and join his brothers running the mill until their dad turned it over to the boys and retired.
In the 1980’s, a baker named Burgess Trent who lived in Baltimore Md began entering baking contests using Rogersville Milling Company’s premium four. Three times in the 1980’s he won the international cake baking contest using Sifted Snow flour and was commissioned to bake President Ronald Regan’s inaugural cake.
In 1986, Tennessee’s Lamar Alexander came up with a campaign to celebrate Tennessee communities through Homecoming ’86. Each community was to come up with its own form of celebration. Burgess Trent volunteered to come to Hawkins County and build a cake in the shape of Tennessee some 25 feet long and 3-4 ft wide. The cakes making it up were of different flavors and varieties, each uniquely different. Each county was outlined as well as major lakes and rivers. Donations provided drinks and Jack Utsman, general manager for JFG in Knoxville provided coffee for the event.
In the late 80’s most of the small country stores closed and a well-intentioned law to protect large Tennessee farmers prevented East Tennessee farmers from selling wheat and corn locally changing farming in the Eastern end of the state overnight. The sequence of events taking place closed all the milling companies in East Tn with the Rogersville Milling Company being the last.
Oscar Livesay died in 1992, Robert Livesay had a stroke in 1996 and by July, Jack decided it was time to close. The sounds of the hammer-mill which ground farmer’s corn and hay to make custom animal feeds as well as the belt driven machines suddenly became quiet and fewer people remember the many trips with their parents to the mill or seeing Jack in the office giving away pencils and candy.
The Rogersville Milling Company grew to serve little country stores and restaurants in 7 surrounding counties. Now 26 years later people still say they miss the flour and cornmeal, they say was better than any competitors. They also miss the 10,000 almanac calendars that were distributed every year which contained signs for planting that farmers depended on.
Jack was married 48 years to Mossie Rhea who died and 3 years later married Thelma Collins who was a widow. He was married 27 years to her at the time of his death.
All the family had come in for a wedding just before Father’s Day and stopped by to visit their Papaw and Great Papaw. Jack arose to the occasion by posing for photos, by raising his knees above his waist and holding a walker high in the air. He sat down Monday never moving, eating or drinking again. He believed it was time to go home. Over the next few days, he saw more clearly into the next life than this one, seeing family members waiting on him, that we knew were in heaven. At one point he raise both arms and simply said “Glory”!
Family members will always remember the values their dad instilled in them. They never saw him touch alcohol, never curse, never raise his voice to our mom. He taught his family honesty and to protect the name they were given. He loved his family, his community, and the nation he fought for.
Jack Livesay and men and women of his generation are sorely missed.