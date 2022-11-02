Early detection can give you a leg up on important therapies.
See a doctor to establish whether your symptoms are a sign that treatment should begin — or nothing to worry about.
PEACE OF MIND
Getting checked out will provide you with a firm diagnosis from your doctor on whether or not the signs you’ve noticed are linked to Alzheimer’s. Some of the most common changes people experience may simply be the result of aging. If they’re not, you can collaborate on a treatment program to address these symptoms, and begin making long-term plans to manage the disease.
TREATMENT
If Alzheimer’s is, in fact, diagnosed, then you’ll immediately have access to a range of treatments, including medication. There is no cure for Alzheimer’s, but these therapies may lessen your symptoms to make the disease more manageable. The earlier you’re diagnosed, the more effective these medications may be.
RESEARCH
Your experience with the disease could help find a cure. Every patient’s journey becomes part of the larger community of knowledge about how Alzheimer’s develops, how it impacts patients and how it reacts to new therapies and medical approaches. The outcomes of those participating in a clinical trials can also lead to breakthroughs in research and, perhaps, an answer to all of our questions about this disease.
YOUR HEALTH
Being diagnosed brings its own worries, but it also allows patients and their families to begin making plans and important changes. Take this opportunity to focus on your health. Cognitive functions can be preserved longer by controlling your blood pressure, exercising, eating and living well, remaining social and improving your mental health. Prioritize spending more time together, and take advantage of those little moments that mean so much but which are also so often overlooked.
PLANNING
Your diagnosis confirms that certain health issues are ahead. Make plans now to address those changes through every stage of this disease. This will ensure that your wishes are met as time goes by, in particular as cognitive functions may diminish. These conversations can be difficult, but discuss financial, legal and end-of-life decisions early into this journey. Review documents, confirm will and succession plans, and work out any financial concerns. Once these important issues are resolved, you’ll be able to more easily focus on spending quality time and attending to your health.