The Library of Things, found at the Kingsport Public Library, contains items that community members might need to use infrequently or want to try before they purchase it. From garden tools to outdoor games, to crafting tools, the collection literally contains a variety of things.
Kingsport’s Library of Things has become more “entertaining” in recent months with the collection growing to include board games, athletic equipment, and a classic head-to-head action toy.
You do not have to be a Kingsport resident and there is no charge for a Kingsport library card.
And in case you need something for the fall season, the collection also includes a leaf blower, a rake, a bean bag toss game, and a set of horseshoes.
The Library of Things, found at the Kingsport Public Library, contains items that community members might need to use infrequently or want to try before they purchase it. From garden tools to outdoor games, to crafting tools, the collection literally contains a variety of things.
Since debuting earlier this summer, the collection has added a basketball and football along with several tabletop games, such as checkers, tic tac toe, Chutes & Ladders, Clue, Jumanji and the classic Rock ‘em Sock ‘em Robots.
Library of Things items are available to adults with a Kingsport Public Library card. The items check out for 7 days and may be renewed one time if there are no holds on the item. All items must be returned to the circulation desk.
While the Library of Things collection is small, the suggested borrowing limit on items in this collection is one at a time.
“We want to provide the community with access to the resources they need,” said Chris Markley, Manager of the Kingsport Public Library. “This collection will continue to grow to support the varied interests and needs of the community.”
Other items available in the Library of Things include – a cultivator, electric air pump, embroidery hoops, pickleball set, post hole digger, soccer ball and goal, stud finder, volleyball set and wrenches.
To discover what is available, search “Library of Things” at www.kingsportlibrary.org or visit the Kingsport Public Library.
About Kingsport Public Library
The Kingsport Public Library, founded in 1921 as the Kingsport Book Club has been a part of the City of Kingsport since 1929. In 1961 the library moved to its current Broad Street location. Today it serves the residents of Kingsport by providing access to a variety of materials and services to support their informational, educational, and recreational needs. For more information, visit www.kingsportlibrary.org/.