Library of Things

The Library of Things, found at the Kingsport Public Library, contains items that community members might need to use infrequently or want to try before they purchase it. From garden tools to outdoor games, to crafting tools, the collection literally contains a variety of things.

Kingsport’s Library of Things has become more “entertaining” in recent months with the collection growing to include board games, athletic equipment, and a classic head-to-head action toy.

