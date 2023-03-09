It’s been four decades in the coming, and school officials don’t want students to miss this opportunity to cheer on the Volunteer High School boys basketball team in the state tournament.
This is the Falcon boys basketball team’s first trip to the state tournament in the school’s 43 year history, and among the perks for the entire student body is a day off Tuesday, and free transportation to the game.
Volunteer will be the only school in Hawkins County closed on game day, Tuesday, March 14, as the boys play in Murfreesboro at Middle Tennessee State University beginning at 11 a.m. local time.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the Board of Education Wednesday that on Tuesday Volunteer will be closed using one of the extra stockpile days built into the schedule to account for unexpected closures such as snow days.
Although all Volunteer students receive an excused absence Tuesday, any other Hawkins County student will not be counted as absent if they can show proof that they attended the game, such as a ticket stub.
Hixson said he wants to encourage as much support for the Falcons in person in Murfreesboro as possible. For students from other schools who attend the game, that day would fall into the same category as a field trip because it is an approved extracurricular activity.
“We are also in the process of securing up to three buses for fan transportation from Volunteer, inclusive of staff and students who wish to ride a bus and get transported there for the purpose of supporting the team,” Hixson said. “Cheerleaders have secured their transportation, and the basketball team is working on its transportation now. The system will assist and pay for the bus, the driver and the fuel associated with the cost in order to support that team.”
To board one of the buses students will be required to show proof that they’ve purchased their game ticket in advance. Tuesday’s game starts at 11 a.m. our time (10 a.m. Central), so fan buses will pull out of the Volunteer parking lot around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Each bus seats about 72 people, so approximately 216 Volunteer students and staff can receive free transportation to the game Tuesday morning
Hixson noted that fundraising has been good for the team this year and they can afford the cost of participating in the tournament, although they were still trying to secure funds for some “ancillary expenses”.
Board chairman Chris Christian said a private donor had offered to provide the team with a chartered bus for the trip to and from Murfreesboro, and he was checking with the state to determine if that is legal.
If the boys win Tuesday they will play again Thursday. If they win Thursday they advance to the state finals on Saturday.
“If they continue (beyond Tuesday) we’re about maxed out as far as what we can do (with free transportation),” Hixson told the BOE Wednesday. “We probably cannot do what we’re doing Tuesday if we need to repeat that on Thursday. We will work with the school, but it will be on a much smaller scale if they proceed forward to Thursday. The good news is, because the finals fall on Saturday that won’t impact school operations as much as the Tuesday and Thursday games.”
Hixson said they would probably only have one fan bus available for students and staff Thursday and Saturday.
“We will do what we need to do to support the team,” Hixson said. “Our issue is we probably can’t do (three buses) all three days because it’s very expensive.”
Rogersville will have aan opportunity to cheer the Falcons on Monday morning as the team leaves for Murfreesboro.
County Mayor Mark DeWitte and Property Assessor Michael Gillespie are asking people to line Main Street in downtown Rogersville between 10:30 and 10:45 a.m. to wish them well as the team passes by.