Pastor Stephen Adams, pastor of Smyrna Baptist Church in Surgoinsville has felt convicted to help the people of the Ukraine.
Pastor Stephen has located Preach Evangelistic Ministries (preachteams.org) in Seymour Missouri who is sending containers of help to victims of the Ukraine invasion.
Dr. Paul Prichard is founder of the ministry whose father, Rev. Paul Prichard, Sr is a member of Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church in Kingsport and has preached in Hawkins County several times for Pastor Adams. Rev. Paul Pritchard, Sr. spent 35 years as a missionary in Brazil.
Pastor Stephen can vouch about the ministry and great work they do around the world. He has visited their 60,000 sq ft warehouse who annually ships 111 tons of gospel literature, as well as humanitarian aid by way of containers. Today, the warehouse is filling up with all kinds of items to alleviate some of the suffering in this war torn region where millions of people are being displaced from their homes.
Preaching Evangelistic Ministry operates a youth camp, now housing refugees about 1 hour from the Ukrainian boarder where this aid will be delivered to serve those suffering atrocities of the invasion against their county.
Since Seymour is a 10 hour trip from Rogersville, Pastor Stephen feels the best way to partner with them would be to offer direct financial aid to the ministry and allow them to make decisions on how to best use donations through the contacts they have.
By going to the website, then clicking the more button, then the donate button, potential donors see the screen, “Ukrainian Relief Project”. Pastor Stephen has not only been to Missouri, visited the Preach Evangelistic Ministries, but he has stayed in the home of Dr. Pritchard and has seen the great work done by the organization.
Preach Evangelistic Ministry is a “Great Commission” ministry, whose goal is to carry the gospel to every language, tribe and nation. It builds churches overseas, mentors men called into ministry, and translates, prints and ships Christian materials. It also addresses the suffering, sickness, and many side effects of poverty, illiteracy and abuse.
Pastor Stephen pleads with local residents and readers to pray for those from the Ukraine and if possible contribute what you can to help them in this time of crisis.