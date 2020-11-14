Blountville – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be hosting a “Pop-Up” PreCheck Enrollment event at Tri-Cities Airport (TRI), December 7-11.
The temporary enrollment center will be open for interviews Monday through Friday from 8 AM-Noon and 1-5 PM. The enrollment center will be located just inside the main entrance of the terminal.
TSA PreCheck is an expedited security screening program that allows passengers to not remove shoes, laptops, liquids, belts and light jackets. According to TSA, 100% of TSA PreCheck-approved passengers waited less than five minutes in October 2020.
Individuals interested in TSA PreCheck, should submit an application online and schedule an appointment through https://universalenroll.dhs.gov/programs/precheck. To complete the application process, individuals will need to bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status, such as a valid U.S. passport. The in-person appointment includes fingerprinting for a background check. The application fee for TSA PreCheck is $85 and can be paid by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted. TSA PreCheck membership is good for five years.
The “Pop-Up” enrollment center will only be available at the airport during the dates and times listed.