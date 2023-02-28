The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is offering an Introduction to Turkey Hunting Class at the John Sevier Hunter Education Center in Knoxville 9 am to 12 pm on Saturday, March 18.
The course will equip attendees with basic knowledge and skills to help them harvest a bearded turkey this spring. Topics to be covered include turkey history, identification, basic biology, scouting, locating gobblers, gear, strategies, calling, and more. Attendees will also get the opportunity to learn and practice calling with experienced turkey hunters.
Hunters are also invited to bring a shotgun for patterning onsite following the classroom session. Target load ammunition will be provided, or participants may bring their own.
The course is free for hunters possessing a current Tennessee Small Game Hunting and fishing license and an additional Big Game Gun hunting license. Lifetime or Sportsman licenses are also valid for the event.
Attendees without an active license will need to purchase a daily range permit (Type 222) for March 18. The range permit may also be purchased onsite on the day of the event, but attendees should plan to arrive early to complete the transaction before the class begins. Licenses and range permits are also available for purchase online at GoOutdoorsTennessee.com
Event Address: John Sevier Hunter Education Center, 2327 Rifle Range Road, Knoxville.
Spring turkey season opens April 8-9 for the Young Sportsman (ages 6-16) hunt and for all ages April 15 -May 28. The bag limit is two bearded turkeys per season, only one may be a jake; no more than one bearded bird per day.
Adult gobbler must have at least one of the following: a beard longer than six inches, tail feathers are all the same length, wing feathers have white barring all the way to the tip, and a spur that is at least 1/2 inch long.
For more information about the event, contact TWRA Outreach and Communications Coordinator Matt Cameron at 423-522-2473 or Matthew.Cameron@tn.gov
East TN Turkey Workshops
Tennessee Wildlife Federation, one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, is hosting adult turkey workshops in March in Knoxville to instruct individuals on the sport of turkey hunting.
The workshops are part of the Federation’s Hunting and Fishing Academy, which offers Tennesseans opportunities to expand their knowledge and passion for the outdoors through virtual classes, experiences, and workshops.
Turkey Hunting Workshop (March 9): Turkey hunting is one of the most active and exciting ways to interact with the great outdoors. Turkey hunting can be challenging, but also very rewarding. This workshop is designed to teach individuals the basics of hunting turkeys, the gear they will need, and how they can utilize public lands to find more hunting opportunities. If you have any questions, contact East TN Field Representative, Jeb Beasley (jbeasley@tnwf.org).
Learn more and register here: https://act.tnwf.org/a/knoxville-turkey-wkshp-fy23-20230309
Turkey Calling Workshop (March 23): An important part of turkey hunting is learning to call. Turkeys are vocal creatures and communicate through a variety of different sounds. Learning to recreate these as a hunter will help individuals get closer to the birds and potentially increase their harvest potential. During this workshop, the different types of sounds turkeys make, the types of calls used by hunters, and how to correctly use each type of call will all be discussed. This two-hour workshop will provide individuals with a good starting place to call turkeys effectively. If you have any questions, contact East TN Field Representative, Jeb Beasley (jbeasley@tnwf.org).
Learn more and register here: https://act.tnwf.org/a/knoxville-turkey-wkshp-fy23-20230323
These workshops are geared toward adults; however, teenagers are welcome to attend but must be accompanied by a guardian.
Both workshops will be held 6-8 p.m. on the University of Tennessee campus, Plant Biotechnology Building, Room 156/7, 2505 E J. Chapman Dr., Knoxville.
For more information call Lauren Whitmire at the Tennessee Wildlife Federation at (615) 353-1133 or email: lwhitmire@tnwf.org