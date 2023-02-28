Wild Turkey

Spring turkey season opens April 8-9 for the Young Sportsman (ages 6-16) hunt and for all ages April 15 -May 28. The bag limit is two bearded turkeys per season, only one may be a jake; no more than one bearded bird per day.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is offering an Introduction to Turkey Hunting Class at the John Sevier Hunter Education Center in Knoxville 9 am to 12 pm on Saturday, March 18.

