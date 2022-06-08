A Stanley Valley man who was shot by a Hawkins County deputy in 2020 after he tried to run over officers during a high speed pursuit was sentenced last week to 12 years.
At the time of the Nov. 24, 2020 pursuit and shooting Jason Scott Angell, 42, 217 Stanley Valley Rd Lot 1, Rogersville, was free on bond from a previous high speed pursuit that occurred on July 27 of 2020.
During that previous pursuit Angell reportedly the rammed HCSO patrol car while his passenger threw narcotics out the window.
Angell appeared in Hawkins County Criminal Court on June 3 where he pleaded guilty to charges from both 2020 cases. He was sentenced to 12 years with a 30 percent release eligibility, as well as $8307 in fines and fees.
Among the charges Angell pleaded guilty to were two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of felony evading arrest, two counts of felony reckless endangerment, two counts of driving on a suspended license, speeding, registration violation, two counts of no insurance, failure to maintain lane, theft over $1,000, evading arrest by foot, vandalism under $1,000 simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, stop sign violations, violation of light law, and failure to maintain lane.
The Nov. 24, 2020 incident
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported that on Nov. 24, 2020 shortly before 8:30 p.m. an HCSO deputy observed a vehicle driven by Angell traveling on Route 66 in Rogersville cross the centerline, nearly causing a head-on collision near the intersection of West Broadway Street.
The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but Angell refused to pull over, and a pursuit ensued. An RPD officer responded to assist.
Angell reportedly turned onto Route 113 and continued to flee from officers until he lost control of the vehicle and crashed at the intersection of Thompson Road.
The TBI report states that as officers approached the car, Angell accelerated toward them, resulting in the Rogersville officer firing shots, striking Angell, who was flown to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment. No police officers were injured.
The July 27, 2020 incident
On July 27, Angell led Hawkins County deputies on a high speed chase through Rogersville in a stolen car and tried to ram officers while a passenger threw narcotics from the window.
Shortly after 1:30 a.m. that morning, Deputy Kyle Shively observed a white 1999 Saturn without a tag light traveling north on Route 66-S heading into Rogersville.
The vehicle was reported stolen in Hamblen County, and Shively attempted a traffic stop, at which time Angell accelerated, ignoring stop signs in front of Rogersville City School.
Angell led police through the southern outskirts of Rogersville and onto Burem Road, and into Rogersvile onto Main Street, where he illegally passed other vehicles. He then turned south onto Route 66-S, then onto Route 113, where he ran out of gas.
When Cpl. Eric Pease pulled up to the passenger side of the vehicle, Angell swerved to hit Pease while he was getting out of the vehicle, struck the vehicle, and almost pinned the officer.
When the Saturn came to a stop, Angell fled on foot and was apprehended following a struggle. Syringes were found in the vehicle.
Other June 3 guilty pleas
Michael Brady Lynn Eidson, 35, 3626 Rt. 66S, Rogersville, was sentenced to six months in jail, 14 years on supervised probation, and ordered to pay $10,505 in fines and fees for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts of simple possession, theft under $1,000, possession of burglary tools, theft over $10,000, and theft over $1,000.
Melissa Spring Helton, 40, 129 Greenview Dr., Whitesburg, was sentenced to two years and one day of supervised probation, ordered to pay $1,080 in fines and fees, and she will be placed on the elder abuse registry for neglect of a vulnerable adult.
Phillip Lanier Carter, 57, 332 Thorps Chapel Road, Rogersville, was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and $952 in fines and fees for aggravated domestic assault.