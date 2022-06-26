When we find trouble comes knocking at our door, we sometimes learn, the very places we put our trust — fails us. Most Americans have learned to put our trust in education, careers, medicine, Wall Street and 401K’s.
Modern Americans believe we have advanced far beyond the simple faith of our grandparents generation.
What if we are wrong. I’ll never forget a statistic in a book written by Jay Adams, “Competent to Counsel”. According to a study done, it is documented by Adams, that if 100 people need to be counseled and go to a secular counselor, in two years of counseling, 15% are marked as improved. If that 100 people go to a trained Christian counselor who uses age old scriptural principals and Biblical applications, 85% are improved. If that 100 people don’t get counseling, 15% will improve.
Adams was making the point, that whatever people go through, they need Jesus. I want to offer some thoughts to get us thinking today.
Most of us have a book at home collecting dust. Some of the more religious of us might get it out to carry to church, but more and more, the technology at our church, makes us lazy about reading this book. The pleasures of our society also become a tradeoff for reading and studying this all important book for ourselves.
This book is the Bible. Christian leaders tell us the Bible is more than a book. A book is written with the words of the author on a page and in Greek, those words are called logos. Depending on the skill of the writer, those words can make you feel happy or sad, they can persuade you, and educate you. But beyond that, those words hold no significance or power.
The Bible, in contrast has words that offer power called Rhema. Those words represent God’s creative power to us today. Bible scholars believe it is the Bible that still holds the plumbline for all the technologies on earth.
The Bible is an amazing book containing history, geography, poetry, wisdom, and eye witness stories of events that happened 3,500 years ago. The Bible contains the standards of God. America’s government and laws were founded out of those standards. Christians are taught, wisdom is based on learning to read and learn to love what God loves and abstain from what God hates.
The Bible is not one book, but 66 separate individual books perfectly joined together in theme and doctrine. Those books were written over a period of 1,500 years, on 3 different continents, in 3 different languages, by 40 different authors and yet, no errors have been found through its pages.
The Bible is not just a book or collection of books that merit us having a copy in our house somewhere. The Bible is written through Devine Inspiration. This means God didn’t give a fuzzy thought to a writer who took that thought and wrote a book. No, according to both Jewish and Christian teachers, God spoke to these 40 individuals who wrote God’s exact words for the history of civilization.
27% of the Bible was prophetic when written, which contrast this book with any other. There are 1,800 prophecies in the Bible, the majority which have consequently come true. A prophecy is pre-written history. That can only happen because God, who lives in eternity can see every part of time in the present and reveal it to the writers of our Bible.
God used these authors to write what some call a manual for life, while others call it a “love-letter” to His creation. Many scholars believe and teach it has the answers for every problem life has to offer. The Bible then is a book written by our designer/creator that becomes personal to everyone that reads it.
Bible scholars believe God wrote exact words through each of these 40 authors. Those words are perfect through God’s inspiration and referred to as inerrant, or without error. If, for instance, it is written in the Bible that God created the world instead of it evolving, Christians believe creation is correct and evolution is an error. Science has now backing creation over evolution.
Christians also believe the Words of God recorded in the Bible are Rhema, God breathed words. That means when an average person reads, believes and applies the Bible and especially when we quote it in our time of need, the very God of creation becomes part of implementing His promises in our lives. That’s some pretty “BIG” stuff.
Americans are used to looking to God, as a last resource. That might be why, poverty level countries without all the amenities offered in America often see Bible miracles today. Missionaries report that these poverty stricken nations see miracles all the time.
Some ask, it is because we have so much and they have so little or is it we put God last and they put Him first?
Part of putting God first means to read and honor His instructions to us in the Bible. When we begin making those instructions a priority again, we will begin seeing the stories of yesterday have applications for us today. We will see the instructions for Israel 3,500 years ago are very applicable for modern America. Then as we read and embrace God’s Word to us, the logos turns into Rhema which is life transforming for each of us.
Oh, that’s just for some preacher somewhere, you say. Nope! The little educated, 3rd world Christians who see miracles all the time would disagree. I”ll never forget a friend, Joe Njoroge, from Kenya preaching to a crowd here in Rogersville. He said, “ your missionaries came to our country and held this book before us saying, read it, believe it and practice it. God has now sent me to America to hold this all important book before you, reminding you to read it, believe it and practice it. “
As most Christians who live right here in Hawkins County, I can testify, the more I read the Bible, the more relevant it becomes for me and how its principles have transformed my life. The greatest Bible theme of scripture is the theme of redemption. It’s the story of God loving us, His creation, and sending His only son Jesus to come to earth and take our penalty for sin to offer us eternal life.
If you haven’t read it, I highly recommend it to you.