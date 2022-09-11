Rogersville’s Street People
Through the decades Rogersville has had a unique relationship with her street people.
As a 75 year old resident, I cannot recall a time when our town was without people now referred to as homeless, but referred to for many years as our street people.
Though there is a tendency to lump all street people into one pile, each person has his or her own story, many heartbreaking.
The majority of our street people are locals, with problems associated with pharmaceuticals, running the entire spectrum from needing medications which they cannot afford or will not take, to those addicted to street drugs and connected to people who deal them.
Their families run the gamut from trying to help but being ignored repeatedly to those who, after many years of trying, have given up on their family member who chooses the streets.
Rogersville also has citizens who are on the streets as a result of the national problem of the breakdown of the family. The United States now leads the world in the number of fatherless homes. Young people are growing up without observing in their homes or being taught life skills.
They are given little to no direction or encouragement and need teaching on how to function as adults. This responsibility, failed by the parents, becomes the responsibility of the community. Some parents who receive government checks while children under their roofs are not yet eighteen put those young people out of the house when checks are no longer coming in.
And, believe it or not, there are a few street people who like living with no rules or restrictions. So, as you can see, some of our street people can be helped. Some cannot, and in today’s world, it is clear the issue is not likely to go away.
Rogersville residents may not be aware of the number of homeless school children we have in our county. I first became aware when a young man who had no home but was seriously ill lived alone in his car on a public parking lot, kept up with his homework, and went to school from there.
He turned out well and no longer will have to be concerned with his residence because he now lives in a mansion situated on a street paved with gold.
A few years ago I received a call from a local social worker who asked me if I would drive a homeless woman to Knoxville for a post surgical appointment. I picked her up in a field on a country road and chatted with her as if we were girlfriends going on a day trip. She told me the story of an ex husband who had let the mortgage on the house where she and their three children were living be foreclosed on.
She was receiving none of the paperwork and knew nothing of it until the deputy came to evict them. When he was told the story, he gave her an extra day to get out, and friends allowed her and the children to pitch a tent and run an electrical cord from their property.
When she was through with her appointment, we had a delicious lunch in a nice restaurant, and she reclined and slept almost all the way back to Rogersville on my comfy heated car seat. I was overwhelmed by her grace and strength. She overcame this adversity.
When the weather is warm, our street people move toward water sources, creeks, lakes, and rivers, where they can wash themselves and their belongings. As the days grow shorter and colder, they look for empty structures to shelter them from the cold and wind.
They have been here as long as I can recall. Though we cannot reach each one nor resolve every problem, there are some we will be able to help. I am happy that there are no reports of cruelty or crime committed on them. We have many assets here where we live. Chief among them is the goodness of the people who make up this community.
God’s Blueprints, a day center on South Armstrong Road, accepts toiletries and packaged food items for our street people. In addition, several churches and civic organizations volunteer to bring in lunches. They also accept tax deductible donations.