David Lively holds up a photo of his son Adam who was killed in a car accident 25 years ago. Lively told the County Commission that because his son was an organ donor he saved seven lives and improved 60 others.
Adam Lively was killed in a car accident 25 years ago, but a decision Adam made six weeks before his death saved seven lives and improved the lives of dozens more.
April is National Donate Life Month to celebrate organ donation and transplantation and get the word out about the need for more donors.
Adam’s father David Lively of Kingsport is a volunteer with Tennessee Donor Services which have offices in Gray.
Lively addressed the Hawkins County Commission at the March 27 meeting about the importance of becoming an organ donor.
“Six weeks before Adam’s accident he told his mom if anything ever happened to him he wanted to be an organ donor,” Livesay said. “When we were in that little cubicle at the Johnson City Medical Center trying to make a decision, his words came back to his mom, and he became an organ donor.”
Adams decision six weeks before his unexpected death saved the lives of seven people including a Mississippi man who’d been on a left ventricular assist device (LVAD), which is a pump that is used for patients who have reached end-stage heart failure.
“It got to the point that he wasn’t going to make it, until Adam,” Lively said. “In all Adam saved seven lives with his liver, heart, pancreas, kidneys, and other organs. But he also improved the lives of about 60 people with tissue donations, such as corneas. Sometimes you’d hear that a college athlete has torn a tendon. The replacement tendon is probably from a donor.”
Lively noted that when you renew your driver’s license, don’t forget to the check the little box on the renewal form that announces your intention to become an organ donor.
If you check the donor box, when you receive your new driver’s license it will have a little red heart next to your photo.
If your license isn’t due to be renewed any time soon, you can also register to be an organ donor by visiting the Tennessee Donor Services website at: https://www.dcids.org
“Maybe the most important thing of all is to tell your family,” Lively said. “If Adam hadn’t told us, then we wouldn’t have been informed about what his wishes would have been.”