Nearly 20 years ago, a man moved to Rogersville from California asked Of One Accord Ministry officials if he could organize a Thanksgiving 5K race on Thanksgiving Day.
He agreed to do all the work and Of One Accord would benefit anything over the cost of T-shirts to direct towards holiday food.
Although the man responsible moved away a few years later, his good idea stayed behind and continues to this day.
Early Thanksgiving morning 55 runners and/or walkers came out to downtown Rogersville to “Earn their Turkey” and raise $825 for the Of One Accord ministry.
This year’s event was organized by Rita Jones. Ministry leaders allow serious runners as well as walkers. Some participants have brought pets and others have pushed strollers.
All are welcome. The fun-run offers no prizes and hands out no awards, but promotes the 5K to earn the right to go through the Thanksgiving line for seconds without feeling guilty. Some of the runners have been participatng for going on 20 years.
In the future th eEarn Your Turkey 5K is expected to grow and become competitive for those who want to test themselves agains ttheir fellow participants.
Of One Accord director Sheldon Livesay noted that in the future the ministry is planning to certify the race, meaning it would become a certified, timed race through the State of Franklin Track Club.
The race would be marked as 5K or 10K and times would earn points in other State of Franklin races around the region. People travel to Rogersville from Greeneville, Morristown, Tazewell and Kingsport to participate, Livesay noted. Certifying the race should double participation.
But, the non-competitive walkers and novices will stil be welcomed to “bring up the rear”.
Livesay stated, this is one race easy to remember, just mark your calendar for next Thanksgiving morning at 8am.