Pump Track Rendering

This is an artists rendering of the the proposed Kingsport Pump Track in the Brickyard Complex which will allow a biker or skater to move along a track without pedaling or putting their feet on the ground.

 Courtesy of the City of Kingsport

The City of Kingsport has awarded the construction bid of the Kingsport Pump Track to GRC Construction. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the nearly $1.3 million bid during its regular meeting on Dec. 6.

