This is an artists rendering of the the proposed Kingsport Pump Track in the Brickyard Complex which will allow a biker or skater to move along a track without pedaling or putting their feet on the ground.
The City of Kingsport has awarded the construction bid of the Kingsport Pump Track to GRC Construction. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the nearly $1.3 million bid during its regular meeting on Dec. 6.
The pump track will be built adjacent to the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park in the Brickyard Complex. Construction will start in early 2023 and Kingsport expects the facility to open in the third quarter of 2023.
In addition to the asphalt pump truck, GRC will build an addition to the existing paver plaza, a new seat wall and seating for the skate park, a central plaza area, three shade structures, additional parking and outdoor lighting.
According to the American Ramp Company (the company that designed Kingsport’s pump track) — a pump track allows a biker or skater to move along a track without pedaling or putting their feet on the ground.
Users pump their knees up and down, following the contours of the track to move forward. ARC says pump tracks are typically safer for bikers and skaters because there’s less pedaling or pounding of feet against the ground.
“Kingsport’s pump track will be a great compliment to the skate park and expand our recreational offerings, making us a more attractive destination for outdoor activities,” said Kitty Frazier, manager of the city’s parks and recreation department.
