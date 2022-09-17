Forecasters can begin issuing important-sounding bulletins days before hazardous conditions arrive, bolstered by information from the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.
But what if you’re unfamiliar with all of this jargon? Here’s a glossary of commonly used terms and their meanings.
WATCH
At this point, you should be closely monitoring the situation while reviewing emergency plans.
A watch means conditions are favorable for a storm, tornado, flash floods or excessive heat in and around a selected area. When under a watch, take time to go over emergency plans once again, and check your food and other supplies.
Unfortunately, severe thunderstorms, flash flooding and tornadoes can happen so quickly that forecasters aren’t able to share watches or warnings in time. So prepare to act quickly if conditions change.
ADVISORY
Advisories are issued for hazardous but less threatening weather events. (A heat advisory, for instance, alerts people that they may be impacted if precautions aren’t taken.)
Storms may be likely, arriving soon or already underway. In any case, they are not associated with the kind of serious conditions that trigger a warning. Proceed with caution, and stay connected with trusted news and weather experts.
WARNING
Far more serious in the case of tornadoes, this indicates that those in the warning area are in immediate danger since a funnel cloud has been sighted on the ground. Head immediately to an interior room, basement or storm cellar because there is a threat to life and property.
During winter storms or thunderstorms, a warning indicates that the system has arrived or will soon. Excessive heat warnings are issued when a 105-degree heat index or higher is forecast to last at least two hours.
FIND OUT MORE
One of the best ways to find out more about the threat of dangerous weather is by using a weather radio. Broadcasts include watches, warnings, forecasts and other weather information, and they’re available 24 hours a day.
Some have a feature that will automatically turn the radio on when a watch or warning is issued. NOAA All-Hazards Radios also come available with vibrating alarm features and text readouts for the deaf community.