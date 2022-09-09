The Tri-Cities Civil War Round Table will host a program on Sept. 12 titled “The Good, the Bad, and the (Really) Ugly: Leaders and Leadership at the Petersburg Campaign”.
The speaker is Wilson “Will” Greene, an American historian, author, and retired museum director. The4 event begins at 7 p.m. at the Eastman Employee Center, Room 219, 400 S. Wilcox Drive., Kingsport.
Greene was the director of the Association for the Preservation of Civil War Sites. Later, he became director of Pamplin Historical Park and the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier in Petersburg, Virginia.
He also served on the national oversight board for the Institute of Museum and Library Services Over the years, Greene has made many appearances on C-SPAN. Greene is a meticulous historian, who provides sensible answers to some of the most contentious questions surrounding the beginning of the Petersburg Campaign.
Among the fascinating questions he addresses are: Why did the Union Army fail to take Petersburg on June 15 and 16 when it clearly had taken Lee by surprise? What explains Grant’s disengagement from military operations throughout much of June and July, 1864? Who is to blame for the disgraceful lack of leadership at the Battle of the Crater?
Greene was born on the south side of Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in Wheaton. In 1963, Greene’s parents took him to visit the Civil War battlefield at Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. That was the beginning of his lifelong interest in American Civil War history.
Greene attended Florida State University where he graduated in American history. He went on to graduate school at Louisiana State University and received a Master of Arts in history from Louisiana State.
He became the first director of the newly formed Association for the Preservation of Civil War Sites or the Civil War Preservation Trust). Because he was a well-known Civil War historian, Greene was selected as a script reviewer for the 1993 feature film Gettysburg. A decade late, Greene was a historical adviser for the sequel film, Gods and Generals.
Greene became the first executive director of the Pamplin Historical Park. He also became the first director of the National Museum of the Civil War Soldier, when the museum opened in 1999.
His first book, National Geographic Guide to Civil War National Battlefield Parks was published in 1992. His book, The Second Battle of Manassaswas published by the Eastern National Park and Monument Association in 1995. In 1999, Fredericksburg Battlefields: Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County Battlefields Memorial National Military Park, Virginia was published. A year later, he wrote Breaking the Backbone of the Rebellion: The Final Days of the Petersburg Campaign.
Greene’s book, Civil War Petersburg: Confederate City in the Crucible of War, was published in 2008.
Greene began research for a three-volume history of the Petersburg campaign in 2007. Those books are under contract to be published by the University of North Carolina Press as part of their American Civil War series. Greene’s three volume series is titled A Campaign of Giants—The Battle for Petersburg. The first volume, subtitled From the Crossing of the James to the Crater, was published in 2018.
Greene lives with his wife, Maggie, in Walden, Tenn.