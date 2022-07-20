I can remember that first launch of an American Astronaut into outer space. May 5th, 1961 every school classroom had some type of little black and white TV and I can remember the excitement as we heard the launch numbers count down: 5 – 4 – 3 – 2 – 1 ... Liftoff.
In much the same way, we are feeling a similar excitement mount as we prepare for the Rick Gage, “Upper East Tennessee, Go-Tell” Crusade to be held August 28-31 at Cherokee High School’s football stadium.
July 23-24th is called the “Kickoff Weekend” that begins a final push to recruit churches, recruit and train volunteers in evangelism and begin the advertising to the general public. A team from Go Tell will come in to help with training and promotion.
July 23 will be an evangelistic training for counselors and those who want to learn to share their faith with others. The training will prepare attendees to be able to share the gospel, reassure people in times of confusion, and encourage and guide them in their decision for Christ. Just as in Billy Graham Crusades, after the message each night, when people respond to the message, it will be local church members that pair off with people helping them as they make decisions for Christ. This training is open to churches throughout the county. It will be held at The Bridge Church, 2243 East Main St in Rogersville from 9-12.
Sunday, July 24th is the big day when Crusade leaders ask every pastor to offer a message encouraging evangelism. East Rogersville Baptist Church and Holston Valley Baptist Association has bulletin inserts and short promotional video clips promoting the Crusade to use in morning services.
The prayer team is asking every church member in Hawkins County to make a list of 5 family members or friends who they feel need to know Christ and pray for them 5 minutes a day through the month of August. “Take Five to Pray for Five”. They are asked then to invite these folks and bring one each night to attend the services.
Monday nights, over the last couple of months have become leadership nights. There are twelve different teams where people can volunteer and each team leader reports in on Mondays giving a report of the progress their team is accomplishing to make the Crusade successful.
Ben Chambers, the Public Relations leader relayed, Crusade leaders have bulletin inserts to offer to churches for the July 24th Kickoff Sunday. He said, short videos have been developed that churches can play during their worship hour that day also. Chambers directed pastors to contact East Rogersville Baptist Church 272-2496 (john@erbc.org) or the Holston Valley Baptist Association 272-3718 for the number of bulletin inserts they need.
Chambers said a “Go-Tell” float was developed for the Rogersville July 4th parade with a 40’ banner. Team leaders are looking for several places to move either the trailer or one of the banners that will be visible to everyone driving by.
Later in August, teams will go door to door, leaving invitations to the Crusade along with a Jesus video. Churches are asked to contact the office of The Shepherd’s Center in Rogersville if they would like to participate and how many “door-hangers” they would like to distribute in their neighborhoods. The office number is 921-8044 and is open weekdays.
Teams are headed up by Co-Chairmen, Pastors John Butler, Heath Smith, Dannie Bell and Kevin Wisecarver. The following teams with their leaders are: Finances; Mark DeWitte, Secretary; Pam Hoard and Melissa Toney, Arrangements; Dr. Blaine Jones, Banquet; Shawna Owen, Counseling; Bobby Joe Hancock, Hospitality; Wes Trent, Music; Garry Stuart, Outreach; Fuzz Bradley, Prayer; Sheldon Livesay, Publicity; Ben Chambers; Security; Ronnie Lawson, Ushers; Rolax Jones, and Youth; Stephen Kimery.