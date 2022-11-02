Thanksgiving Day is four weeks away and the People Loving People organization is making plans to feed thousands of Hawkins County citizens again this year.
In cooperation with Of One Accord ministries in Rogersville/Church Hill and the Second Harvest Food Bank, plans are being made to distribute at least 1000 food boxes to the needy on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
“On Saturday, November 19th, we will plan to distribute food boxes to families who would not be able to otherwise have a Thanksgiving Dinner” said organizer and People Loving People President, Dr. Blaine Jones. “In cooperation with Of One Accord who is supplying 250 of the boxes and Second Harvest Food Bank, we will feed at least 4000 people a couple of meals”
Mark DeWitte, serves as the Treasurer and works with Dr. Jones with the People Loving People effort. “This year, in planning with our former partners and checking in with our food suppliers, we found out that the cost of our normal meal had nearly doubled in cost” said DeWitte.
“Not only that, but they were not going to be able to get turkey breasts and possibly not enough hams for us to serve at the meal” Jones explained.
Sheldon Livesay and Monte Emerson at the Shepherd’s Center/Of One Accord ministries in Rogersville are looking forward to the food box distribution process again this year and will be doing the coordinating of the event.
“Last year was a tremendous success as we worked with People Loving People to continue their annual tradition of providing a Thanksgiving meal” said Livesay, Director of the Of One Accord ministries. “We work hand in hand with Second Harvest Food Bank to make sure we get the food boxes and get set up at Cherokee High School to get them distributed” said Monte Emerson who will oversee the Thanksgiving project logistics.
Applications for the food boxes are being taken at the Emergency Services Food Pantry in Church Hill located in the Church Hill Shopping Center, Suite #2.
Applications will be taken on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at that site from 10am till 1pm.
For more information at the Church Hill site, call 423-357-7228. In Rogersville, at the Of One Accord building on East Main Street, applications will be taken at the front desk Monday through Saturday from 10am to 5pm. For more information at the Rogersville site, call 423-272-4626.
Residents/applicants will fill out a simple application that will be numbered so a count can be maintained at all sites and so the total number of boxes are not over-promised.
One box per family will be the limit as each box is anticipated to feed four people. Applications must be made in person. Distributions will take place all on Saturday, November 19th. Lineup will begin at 8:30 am.
Distribution will begin at Cherokee High School at 10 am. Applicants will need to take their number and application tear-off to pick up their meal.
Each box costs $25 and will contain the food for a Thanksgiving Dinner as well as several items to fix a breakfast or two. Each box will also contain a Bible.
“We are committed to providing at least 750 boxes and Of One Accord has pledged another 250 boxes which should feed at least 4000 people one or more meals. If we get enough to supply more food boxes, we definitely will” said DeWitte.
Churches, Church groups, organizations, families, individuals and businesses are all encouraged to financially support this Thanksgiving dinner project. Donations to support this effort would be greatly appreciated and they can be made by sending to People Loving People, P.O. Box 35, Rogersville, TN 37857.
People Loving People is a nonprofit, 501c3 organization so portions, if not all, of your donation may be tax deductible. For more information on how to make a contribution or support this event, you can contact Dr. Blaine Jones by email at docbjones1957@gmail.com