PLP free thanksgiving

The People Loving People free Thanksgiving food box distribution will be Saturday, Non. 19 at Cherokee High School, as it was last year (shown here). Sign up at the Of One Accord ministry’s Sherpherd Center.

 Courtesy of Dr. Blaine Jones

Thanksgiving Day is four weeks away and the People Loving People organization is making plans to feed thousands of Hawkins County citizens again this year.

