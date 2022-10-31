Our risk increases with age, but younger people can also test positive.
Studies show that some 200,000 Americans who are under age 65 are living with Alzheimer’s disease, about 5% of those diagnosed.
SCREENING
Alzheimer’s is particularly difficult to diagnose initially because doctors aren’t necessarily looking for signs of the disease when evaluating those in their 40s and 50s.
Symptoms may be attributed to everyday stress, or things like to mental illness. Everyone experiences the disease differently, as the Alzheimer’s Association reminds, and in some cases that translates into an early onset. Those experiencing noticeable problems with memory should schedule a comprehensive evaluation, preferably with a doctor who specializes in dementia.
Document memory issues or any other cognitive difficulties you may experience so that a detailed discussion can be had with your health care provider. Sharing as much information as possible ensures the most complete evaluation possible, since no single test currently confirms an Alzheimer’s diagnosis.
CAUSES
Unfortunately, science hasn’t yet determined the cause of Alzheimer’s itself — or most early-onset cases. They suspect nerve damage is done by two proteins.
Most early-onset sufferers have the common form of Alzheimer’s, and it progresses in roughly the same manner as with older people — just on an earlier timeline.
Scientists better understand the causes of so-called familial Alzheimer’s — but it is far more rare.
With those cases, a group of genes has been identified that leads to Alzheimer’s, impacting a few hundred or so families around the world.
Those who inherit these genes can develop symptoms earlier, sometimes even in their 30s. Most cases of early-onset Alzheimer’s, however, are not familial.
CARRYING ON
While there is no cure, lifestyle habits can have an impact on living with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Make any legal and financial decisions as soon as possible, while putting your health care wishes, will and other directives in writing. Sufferers may still have careers to attend to, and sometimes families with children.
That makes living with the disease a challenge. Check with your employer and insurance provider to find out more about disability, family and medical leave and early retirement options.
The Alzheimer’s Association recommends sufferers have frank talks with children so they have a firm grasp on what the future holds.